When is the next UFC Event?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has put on great shows over the years. UFC events are like Saturday night parties for MMA fans. Dana White and the whole team have been putting on great events back-to-back for fans for years.

The first UFC event ever, i.e. UFC 1, was way back in 1993. The sport and UFC as a company have grown a lot since. Putting on great events back to back every month and fight nights as well is not an easy thing.

UFC 284 was a successful event in Perth, Australia, as we witnessed an incredible fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev. The fans are curious to see how would be the next pay-per-view event.

Next UFC Event:

As the UFC wraps up UFC 284, the next event- UFC Fight Night would be headed by the female flyweight fighters, Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield on 18th February. Following that, another UFC Fight Night will be held on 25th February. This event will be headlined by light heavyweights Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann.

Furthermore, the heavyweights will headline the next pay-per-view. It’s the return of the former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones against one of the craftiest strikers in the UFC heavyweight division, Cyril Gane.

As Jon Jones returns in a weight class above, fans are excited to see how well he performs. UFC 285 will take place on March 4th Saturday in T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. The card is looking stacked from top to bottom and the fans are surely in for a treat.

The Main card goes as follows:

Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett

Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso

Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane

All the fights on the main card and the prelims seem exciting. Bo Nickal is the young hungry fighter from the Dana White contender series, as he will face Jamie Pickett. The new dark horse Rakhmonov will face Neal, the old dark horse at 170 pounds.

The co-main event would be Valentina Shevchenko against Alexa Grasso. The only question going into this one would be that is Alexa Grasso good enough to beat one of the Greatest fighters in the Women’s division.

The main event is the most anticipated return of Jon Jones against Cyril Gane. Will Jones be able to show his skills in a weight class above his natural is the real question here. Cyril Gane is one of the best strikers in the heavyweight division.

Upcoming fights in the UFC:

Upcoming UFC events and fights look nothing less than pleasant surprises. UFC 285 would be the event the fans would have their eyes on. After UFC 284, fans would also be interested in seeing Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez for the 145-pound title. It would be interesting to see who Islam faces next.

This year is the year for the return of ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor as he will coach his team on TUF against Michael Chandler. It’s yet to be determined what weight would they fight at. The TUF season is going to be full of antics, as we have McGregor.

