Ilia Topuria Girlfriend: Who Is Giorgina Uzcategui Badell? Everything About the Entrepreneur

The upcoming UFC 298 main eventer, Ilia Topuria, has garnered massive attention from the UFC fanbase with superb in-octagon displays. Topuria has showcased that he boasts a pretty well-rounded fight game. But most UFC fans may be completely aware of the personal side of ‘El Matador’. Well, some reports say that the Spanish UFC featherweight is currently involved in a romantic relationship with Giorgina Uzcategui Badell. But here, let’s take a deeper dive to learn more about Ilia Topuria’s girlfriend.

Giorgina Uzcategui Badell: Early life and education of Ilia Topuria’s girlfriend

There’s not much information about Badell’s early life or family in the public domain. However, her LinkedIn profile indicates that she may have Italian roots. But it also states that Ilia Topuria’s girlfriend completed her collegiate education in the US only.

Badell enrolled in Miami Dade College in 2015 and left with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Marketing in 2016. She earned another Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Suffolk University after studying there from 2016 to 2019.

Giorgina Uzcategui Badell: Details about profession and career

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Ilia Topuria’s girlfriend put her education to good use. Badell is the CEO of a massive solar energy firm called ‘Future & Energy’, which operates in 28 out of the 50 states of the US.

However, her LinkedIn profile also reveals that she has been in a variety of other professions, from Social Media Marketing to being a Licensed Real Estate Agent.

How long has Ilia Topuria been in a relationship with Giorgina Uzcategui Badell?

Giorgina’s Instagram profile reveals that she takes pride in her relationship with ‘El Matador’. She has posted several snaps to her Instagram, showcasing her precious moments with Topuria.

However, there are no reports that talk about the timeline of their relationship. Hence, the age of their relationship continues being open to fan speculation.

What does the current stage of Ilia Topuria’s relationship with his girlfriend look like?

The last Instagram post from Giorgina showcasing her with Topuria came just a week ago. The appreciative caption to the post indicates that the bonds between the two are still as strong as ever.

However, it also revealed that Giorgina and Topuria also had a baby together. Another report from ‘Marca’ detailed that Giorgina and Topuria have already tied the knot, although it’s unknown when and where it happened.

Will Ilia Topuria’s girlfriend be there at UFC 298 to support him?

Giorgina has been one of Topuria’s closest supporters. She has been to her training sessions and UFC events as well. One of her Instagram posts revealed that she was there among the UFC on ABC 5 audiences to watch ‘El Matador’ gain a victory over Josh Emmett.

Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to expect that Giorgina will be there at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California to support ‘El Matador’ for the biggest fight of his pro-MMA career to date. However, the prowess of the current UFC featherweight champ, Alexander Volkanovski may cause the couple to return home disheartened on the night of 17 February.