Dwayne Johnson, Recently Challenged by Nate Diaz, ‘Would Have Done Really Well,’ in a UFC Match Per Dana White

There are numerous ‘What IF’s’ in UFC history? However, the crossover for WWE superstars to MMA might be an unrealistic one.

Although there have been a couple of wrestlers, who have transitioned into the martial arts vertical, their success wasn’t imminent.

The lone success story pertains to former UFC heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar. The fact of the matter remains that the transition from WWE to UFC is incredibly difficult.

However, a formidable force that might have had success, if anyone, is six-time WWE champion, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. At least according to UFC president Dana White.

UFC boss Dana White has declared that the ‘The Rock’, would have made for an exceptional martial artist. White has declared that he believes Johnson “would have done really well.”

It would be an understatement to say Dwayne Johnson has done really well for himself. Over the past two decades, ‘The Great One’, has arguably been the principal figure in the entertainment industry.

In addition, he has, as of late, made his presence known within the martial arts community. Johnson has come under the fire from UFC legend, Nate Diaz, on multiple occasions.

However, Nate Diaz is one to hold on to grudges. As displayed during the fight week, when he shared his honest opinion, about Johnson’s footwear brand. The brand has recently partnered up with the UFC. The 209 hometown hero, also challenged ‘DJ’ to a fight.

Im only going to fight the rock

Otherwise I’m goood — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 21, 2022

“The Rock’s” alliance with Jorge Masvidal, led to the initiation of the feud. The fight between Masvidal and Diaz in 2019, was the primary reason behind the beef.

Nevertheless, on a recent episode of ‘BBQguys’, when asked by Cooper Manning, how Johnson would have fared inside the Octagon, Dana White replied-

“I think if ‘The Rock’ started training MMA when he was a younger guy, he would have done really well.”

“The People’s champion” would have most definitely been entertaining, that’s for sure. How well do you reckon ‘The Rock’ would have fared?

