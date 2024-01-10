“Inshallah”: Islam Makhachev Confirms Justin Gaethje Fight Date & Targets Winner of Oliveira vs. Tsarukyan for UFC 2024

It seems not all rumors in the UFC are false; some turn out to be true as well. The current rumors of Islam Makhachev fighting against the BMF title holder Justin Gaethje are true, and the date for that has now been revealed by the champion himself. Moreover, the current Lightweight champion Makhachev shared a significant update for all fight fans, stating that he’ll fight in November of this year against the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan on X (fka Twitter).

In his recent post, Makhachev shared his future timeline where he addressed his upcoming fights. Firstly, he talked about the current speculation of fighting Gaethje and confirmed that he is fighting with the BMF title holder on June 8, the UFC pay-per-view event. Afterward, he mentioned that, as Dana White has stated, the winner of Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan will face Makhachev for the title, so he’ll fight the winner in November at Madison Square Garden. He wrote:

“June 8 UFC PPV vs Gaetje, November UFC MSG vs Olivera/Arman, February 2025 vs Anybody Inshallah.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MAKHACHEVMMA/status/1745017007152529510?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Not just for this year, but for the next year as well, Islam Makhachev shared that he’ll make a comeback in February 2025, ready to fight anyone in the company.

With this announcement, all speculation about his future bout with Leon Edwards and more comes to an end. And now everyone will be hooked on watching his fights with Gaethje and Oliveira/Tsarukyan this year. Meanwhile, as reported by UFC President he is still recovering from his leg injury.

Islam Makhachev is still recovering from his injury

While he’s facing Gaethje now, Makhachev would have fought Oliveira at UFC 300 if he were fit. The rematch delay is due to his injury suffered during UFC 294 against Volkanovski. Despite six months of recovery, Makhachev opts to stay away from fighting Oliveira as he has not fully recovered from it.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1744222146673750018?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, with his recent update, Makhachev has sparked conversations and stirred interest across the fight world. It will be interesting to see how he fares against his future opponents after coming from a brutal injury.