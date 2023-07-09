Is Andrew Tate’s Brother Tristan Tate Married: How Many Children Does He Have?

Tristan Tate might be the lesser known of the Tate brothers but he is not at all behind him in terms of accomplishments. Tristan Tate is also former world kickboxing champion. What’s more unlike Andrew Tate, Tristan has also featured in MMA fights. However, Tristan still remains a mystery to a larger audience despite being the brother of the infamous ‘Top G’. We take a deeper dive in the known information about Tristan such as his martial status and whether he has children or not.

Tristan Tate was accompanying his younger brother Andrew Tate to the Romanian jail when the pair where imprisoned. The news displayed the bond the brothers share and how they remain close through thick and thin.

What’s more Andrew and Tristan live together in one mansion sharing the fortune and assets the brothers have amassed over the years. Furthermore, Tristan appears in several videos alongside Andrew as his close compatriot and partner in crime. Perhaps that’s why it’s even more surprising how there is so less information regarding Tristan known to their fans.

Is Tristan Tate married?

Just like Andrew even Tristan has had several partner throughout his life. Evidently, Bianca Dragusanu and Tristan Tate had a relationship which became public.

Bianca Dragusanu was a famous model and a TV reporter in Romania. Surprisingly, she was already married to Victor Slav when reports of her dating Tristan began to emerge.

Furthermore, she was not the only public relationship Tristan had. He was also known to date Cristina Pazurati. Pazurati was also a Romanian TV presenter as well as a social media influencer.

Does Tristan have any children?

It is reported that Andrew Tate is a father to multiple children. In several videos he can also be seen spending time with his children in his house and in other places. Similarly, even Tristan Tate has admitted that he has children.



The older Tate brother has a daughter with Cristina Pazurati despite of them not being tied by the knot of marriage. There were also reports suggesting that Tristan missed the birth of his 2nd child while he was spending time in prison.

This was one of the reasons which was behind Tate brothers being granted a house arrest sentence from prison. Thus, if the reports are taken into considerations Tristan Tate has at least 2 children known to public. However, there are not any footage showing Tristan spending time with his new born child.