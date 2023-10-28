1 Day Before Francis Ngannou Mega Fight Tyson Fury Reveals NSFW Secret to Impressive Body Transformation

We’re just a few hours away from Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou super fight. Rumours of a fight between the two men were initially treated as a negotiation tactic so that one of the other heavyweights to step in and face Fury. However, since that did not work out, Fury decided to go ahead and accept a fight against Ngannou. For the fight against ‘The Predator’, Fury has been in training camp for 12 weeks. The effects of the same are clearly showing as he looks extremely toned as compared to his other fights. Needless to say when asked about the same, Fury had an NSFW response as the secret to his toned physique.

Advertisement

Yesterday, both men stepped on the weighing scales and faced off for the final time before the fight. The former UFC heavyweight champion weighed in at 272.1 pounds. ‘The Gypsy King’ on the other hand weighed in at 277.7 pounds. In his last fight against Chisora, the heavyweight champion of the world tipped the scales at 268 pounds. This means that he has added almost 10 pounds in preparation for Francis Ngannou.

In a recent interview, an interviewer asked Tyson Fury about his toned physique. The interviewer went on to ask him what the secret behind it was. Fury said,

Advertisement

“The secret is, no junk food and 15 w*nks a day.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cy3Sp_Qp1KM/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

With the weight cut Fury looks all set to enter the boxing ring with a lot of confidence. Francis Ngannou under the guidance of Mike Tyson has been training hard to make a big impact in the fight.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou set to put on a boxing spectacle?

Fury is a heavy favourite going into the fight and understandably so. He has absolutely dominated everyone who stood in front of him so far. And in his last few fights, ever since working with Sugar Hill, Fury has become a more devastating finisher. When asked on his thoughts about being a heavy favorite, Fury said,

“This is big time boxing, so welcome to big time boxing. Am I a heavy favorite? Two giant men swinging at each other and whoever lands first will go down? It’s very difficult to hit me even if you’ve got a handful of rice. He’s either gonna sink or swim and either way, I’m knocking him out.”

Advertisement

Endurance will play a key part in the fight, Ngannou is notorious for having a questionable gas tank. With the added muscle that he has put on it will put more strain on his endurance. And if he tires out early against Fury, there is no doubt that the fight will end badly for him. It will be interesting to see how Francis Ngannou manages the pace over 12 rounds in a boxing ring.

There is no doubt about Francis Ngannou’s knockout punching power though. As the two heavyweights get ready for their fight, fans are up for a treat in the crossover boxing match.