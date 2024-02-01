Israel Adesanya Teases UFC 300 Main Event Appearance with Iconic Hollywood Movie Poster

For close to two months now, fans have been speculating and guessing what the main event at UFC 300 might be. A number of fighters have teased a potential fight at UFC 300 on social media. However, very few have actually signed the dotted line. The most recent champion to tease a potential fight at UFC 300 is Israel Adesanya. The former champion used a reference from the movie ‘300’ to tease a return to the octagon. Israel Adesanya took to his Instagram story to provide an update for his fans.

He posted a picture of a character from the movie ‘300’. The caption said,

“The gods must be crazy”.

The main event at UFC 297 concluded with Dricus Du Plessis getting his hand raised. After achieving his lifelong dream, Du Plessis called out Israel Adesanya for a fight. Du Plessis dared ‘The Last Stylebender’ to return from his hiatus and settle their beef once and for all. Adesanya’s recent post seems like the 30-year-old’s title win has ignited a fire in ‘Izzy” to return to action.

“The Last Stylebender” is the only person to have won the middleweight title in the UFC twice. If this bout goes through and he secures a win, he could break his own record at three. This will be another record added to an already stacked resume for the New Zealand native. Unfortunately, as things stand, there are bigger fights that the UFC is considering, which might not make Adesanya’s return at UFC 300 possible.

Conor McGregor to decide on Israel Adesanya’s return at UFC 300?

The UFC is in search of a superfight to headline UFC 300. Given the hype that has been built around it, fans will not be satisfied with anything less than a breathtaking main event. As things stand, the UFC has exhausted all its options and Conor McGregor is the only realistic option for a super fight. However, given that it is Conor McGregor, it is easier said than done to book a fight.

There is a very strong possibility that Conor McGregor does not headline UFC 300. Since he has other commitments, coming up especially with his recently released movie, “Roadhouse”. If that is the case, the UFC might turn towards Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis. While it might be nowhere near a big fight compared to Conor McGregor, it would definitely be the best possible title fight that the UFC can put together on such short notice.