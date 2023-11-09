“Shut Up Ya Tick”- Conor McGregor Hilariously Mocks Michael Chandler Adding Fuel to Their Potential Match

Conor McGregor is the biggest star in the UFC. Needless to say, fighting ‘The Notorious’ comes with a big payday that most fighters are not able to refuse. He is known for his trash-talk and social media antics which increases excitement for his fights. McGregor recently used the same to taunt Michael Chandler.

Earlier this year, McGregor filmed a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ alongside Chandler. As is the case with most TUF seasons, the coaches fight at the end of the season. Unfortunately for fans, they have not seen that as of yet. This is due to the fact that the Irishman was nursing a serious injury and has been out of the USADA testing pool.

In a recent sound clip posted on Instagram handle ‘The Mac Life’, McGregor appeared to be making fun of his future opponent, Michael Chandler. In the clip, imitating Chandler he said,

“Conor McGregor, you gotta come back and fight somebody. I am the most entertaining lightweight on this planet. Shut up ya tick.”

While filming the season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ Conor McGregor was ineligible to fight as he had not cleared the USADA testing requirements. Earlier this month, ‘The Notorious’ re-entered the USADA testing pool. This means that he will be eligible to compete in April 2024.

While Chandler is the front runner at this point in time, McGregor has the freedom to choose his opponents. Let’s take a closer look at who could be a potential fight for McGregor on his return in 2024.

Conor McGregor to sidestep Michael Chandler for his return?

‘The Notorious’ has stated multiple times that he would return to fight ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. However, at the same time, he has called out several fighters in the UFC including Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje for a fight. McGregor’s return is still a few months away. While at this point in time Chandler is the front runner, circumstances can always change over the next few months forcing McGregor to take on another opponent.

Despite his recent form, for most fighters, Conor McGregor is the ultimate fight in the UFC given the financial benefits. While Michael Chandler might think that the fight is his, ultimately, it will be Conor McGregor’s decision as to who he will return to face in the octagon.

It will be interesting to see how the picture at lightweight plays out and what Conor McGregor ultimately decides to do.