“Dana White Will Strip Him of Title Shot if He Doesn’t Fight”: Colby Covington Puts Pressure on Leon Edwards

Colby Covington, the outspoken UFC welterweight contender, has once again stirred up controversy in the MMA world with his recent comments about Leon Edwards. Covington has pressured Edwards to accept a fight with him or risk losing his welterweight title. According to Covington, UFC President Dana White has made it clear that if Edwards doesn’t take the fight against him, he will be stripped of his welterweight title.

Former title challenger Covington has been pushing for a title fight with Edwards for some time, and he believes that it’s time for ‘Rocky’ to step up and or face brutal consequences.

Colby Covington threatens Leon Edwards

In 2022, the British fighter did the impossible and knocked out Kamaru Usman to become the new UFC welterweight champion. The following year, ‘Rocky’ made his first-ever title defense against Usman.

With Usman having his chance at the title, Dana White made it clear after the fight that the number two-ranked Colby Covington will fight Edwards next for the belt. However, this met with backslash from the MMA community.

But ‘Chaos’ is unfazed by it. In a recent interview with Submission Radio, the former welterweight title challenger made it clear that he was on the good side of the company. He said, “We (Dana White and Hunter Cambell) had a great talk. He’s got nowhere to go. If Leon doesn’t wanna fight, I have already been assured that it’s just okay. They will strip him and I’m next in line. The fact that he’s trying to cry and act all privileged is just funny. But there’s nowhere to go.”

Why does Dana White want to give Covington a title shot?

‘Chaos’ is one of the most prominent names in the welterweight division of the UFC. However, the Californian previously lost two title fights against Usman. He has also won only one bout in two years.

Given his recent run, many do not agree with Dana White’s decision to give him a title shot. Even champion Edwards has rejected the idea of fighting Colby Covington for the same reason.

However, Covington will be set for the UFC gold, according to UFC president Dana White. In support of his choice, White said in an interview that Covington stepped in on short notice as a backup for the Edwards vs. Usman 3 bout in London and even made weight. The UFC president decided to make him the following championship candidate as a result.

What are your thoughts on White’s decision? What do you guys think about Covington’s words?