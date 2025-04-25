“It’s Healthy”: Israel Adesanya Avoids Kanye West-Like Ego, But Still Explains Its Importance

Israel Adesanya doesn’t need a lesson in the impermanence of greatness. UFC’s middleweight champions for years on end, the ‘Last Stylebender’ currently sits on the fringes of the 185 lbs division on a 3-fight skid. Despite this, the Kiwi fighter asserts that having an ego is what keeps him going.

Adesanya believes he’s figured out how to stay on the right side of that fine line that separates greatness from madness. Joining the ‘0-3 former champions’ club’ on the Pound4Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, Adesanya cited the example of Prince Zuko from ‘The Last Airbender’ to make his point.

When Zuko, a prince from the Fire Nation, decided to join Aang, the Avatar, and his friends, he aimed to teach them the art of firebending. However, he encountered an unexpected challenge: his own firebending abilities had diminished.

Previously, Zuko’s firebending was fueled by intense emotions like anger and a desire to regain his father’s approval. Upon choosing a path of peace and letting go of his inner turmoil, he found that his firebending weakened. ​

Noting from experiences of his last few octagon outings, Adesanya said, “I need the ego a little bit. It’s a healthy ego. I have a f**king ego, but it’s healthy. Not like Kanye’s ego. Sometimes I want to go full Kanye, bro. I don’t want it to go away.”

Notably, the self-proclaimed GOAT rapper has often claimed to be the “greatest artist that God has ever created”. While Adesanya doesn’t make similar claims, he certainly counts as a modern-day great in the UFC.

Featuring in 12 straight title fights from 2019 to 2024, Adesanya was the main event of every PPV card he featured in. Not only that, during this period of five years, he only lost four times, while being one of the most active champions on the UFC roster.

Sure, his aura has somewhat diminished since losing to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in 2023, but the Kiwi kickboxer believes the American is the key to getting his mojo back.

Adesnanya out for vengeance

After a tough loss to Nassourdine Imavov earlier this year, Izzy took some time off to focus on himself. During this time, reports claiming his retirement was nigh made it to the news.

But two months since that shocking loss, Adesanya is eager to prove that the rumors of his demise had been exaggerated. And he intends to do that by taking on the man who started his downfall- Strickland.

Notably, Adesanya didn’t believe he wanted to return until Kamaru Usman dragged him out for a workout session in Miami.

“I knew once I sparred, I’d be like, ‘Man, y’all got any fights?’” he noted.

“I told Hunter, I told coach—it’s time. I gotta get some get back. I’m gonna get him back”, the former middleweight champion said, proposing a rematch with Strickland.

While he admits that UFC 293 was an ‘a** whooping’, Strickland is about to find out what it is to take on him at his very best. Interestingly, Adesanya claims he hadn’t sparred for their first match, a mistake he will not be repeating.

“He attacked my inner child. I’ve gotta protect him”, he added, comparing Strickland to a childhood bully. Stricland has yet to respond to Izzy.