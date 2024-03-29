Michael Chandler Sends Six-Word Message to Conor McGregor as He Rejects Retirement Idea

One thing that excites UFC fans the most is the return of the biggest superstar, Conor McGregor. Every time The Irishman or the authorities speak about his return, a new potential date emerges. At the same time, there are many who also believe that ‘The Notorious’ has enough money to retire, but McGregor himself has debunked the rumors of his retirement. Amidst all of this, Michael Chandler shared a six-word reply to McGregor’s recent statement about retirement.

Recently, McGregor dismissed speculations about his retirement during the TNT Sports interview. Taking inspiration from Mike Tyson and George St. Pierre, he vowed to keep fighting till the end. He also claimed he would fight opponents of similar ages, the moment they appear even a little interested in him. In fact, the former UFC champion showed his immense willingness to continue by declaring that he will keep fighting to the grave. Interestingly, Chandler agreed with McGregor’s decision to fight and even claimed he would help fulfill his wish, stating,



“I got you fam (grave emoji) 93 days.”

Chandler has been eagerly awaiting McGregor’s return for almost a year and a half. This fight is not only an opportunity for Chandler to gain riches and fame but also a chance to cement his own legacy. In light of the fact, McGregor was the first-ever simultaneous two-division champion, and now after numerous delays, it appears that there might actually be a potential fight date.

UFC Commentator Hints at Potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Showdown on UFC 303

On the Jon Anik and Kenny Florian podcast episode on YouTube, Anik discussed McGregor’s possible return date. The UFC Commentator suggested that with approximately 12-13 weeks remaining before UFC 303 or June 29, International Fight Week, it’s highly likely that McGregor could fight on that card.

Similarly, when talking about McGregor’s return date on the Pat McAfee Show, Dana White stated it would be in the fall of 2024. However, things have progressed since then, and McGregor has indicated that he will soon be ready to return.

Thus, as things currently stand, UFC 303 would be a perfect return date for Conor McGregor’s return, as he plans on fighting twice before the end of 2024.