Jake Paul Confident in Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira Outcome: “One Punch, Could Be It”

Jake Paul is hyping up Francis Ngannou’s return to MMA with bold predictions ahead of his showdown against Renan Ferreira. In a recent promotional video for the fight, Paul, now a part-owner of the PFL, urged fans not to miss the action.

Highlighting the power of both heavyweights, Paul emphasized that this fight has the potential to end in an instant. “One punch, could be it,” Paul declared, as Ngannou gears up for his first MMA bout since leaving the UFC.

With both fighters known for their knockout power, Paul is confident the fight will deliver high drama. Ahead of the bout, ‘The Problem Child’ who will be commentating during the event released a video making his pick for the fight as well as hyping it up.

“Francis Ngannou the baddest man on the planet is back against a back flipping six foot nine giant Renan Ferreira. I got Francis by KO in under three rounds. But you never know, one punch and that could be it.”

Francis Ngannou weighed in at 256 lbs, slightly lighter than Renan Ferreira’s 261 lbs, ahead of their highly anticipated PFL Super Fight in Riyadh. Dubbed the ‘Battle of the Giants,’ the two heavyweights had an intense face-off, with security stepping in after Ngannou pressed his forehead against Ferreira.

Ngannou, who’s fought boxing world champs Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua this last year, confidently stated, “I will let him know who is the king“.

Meanwhile, Ferreira is on a four-fight win streak, having won the PFL global league in 2023. The fight between the two men is so evenly matched that most fans and fighters are having a hard time picking a winner.

All that said, many in the MMA community believe that the true heavyweight champion of the world can only be decided by a fight between Ngannou and UFC interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall.

Will the real heavyweight champ please stand up?

Tom Aspinall has nothing but respect for Francis Ngannou as the former UFC heavyweight champ gears up for his return to MMA this Saturday against Renan Ferreira at PFL: Battle of the Giants. While Ngannou’s been making headlines with his boxing matches, Aspinall’s been making waves in the UFC, securing the interim heavyweight title and defending it back in July.

As a matter of fact, many consider him the rightful undisputed UFC heavyweight champion of the world.

Aspinall recently addressed the buzz around a potential matchup with Ngannou on his YouTube channel, calling it a “50/50 fight” and praising the Cameroonian’s story.

“I think technically I’d have the edge, but Francis is a scary man.”

Though a fight with Ngannou is unlikely, Aspinall is open to other big challenges, like welcoming light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira to the heavyweight division.

In the meantime, Aspinall is preparing as the backup for the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight at UFC 309, with some “big news” in the works for his next move.