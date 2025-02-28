“Should Be Fun:” Dillon Danis Reveals He’ll Be Joining Logan Paul for Sidemen Charity

The annual Sidemen Charity Match has grown into one of the biggest creator-led events, drawing millions of fans worldwide while raising money for various charitable causes. This year, the event is set to be even more star-studded with the addition of Logan Paul. However, a new and unexpected name has entered the conversation—Dillon Danis.

Yes, Danis, whose last stint in a boxing ring with Logan resulted in a DQ and subsequent lawsuit, is going to be on the same card as the WWE superstar again. It also comes as a surprise since Danis had also been sued by Logan’s supermodel fiance, Nina Agdal, for sharing private pictures of her online.

It should be noted that the Sideman Charity Match is not a combat sports-related event but rather a soccer match. Regardless, reacting to the news that Logan will be trying his luck at a bit of ‘Footie’, Danis also announced his involvement.

“I am too. This should be fun.”, he tweeted. Having taken a look at Danis’ history, the ‘fun’ part of that tweet might come as a concern to the organizers.

At this point, speculations are ripe about whether the Jiu Jitsu expert is genuinely participating or if this is another one of his infamous trolling attempts.

It should be noted that Danis has little to no known soccer experience. While this isn’t necessarily a dealbreaker, considering the event is meant for entertainment, his participation could lead to some unpredictable moments on the field.

If Danis does indeed join the event, he will be sharing the space with top influencers and YouTubers like IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, Chris MD, and Chunkz- a recipe for chaos, so to speak.

And even if he does, Danis fans will be happy to know that he is going to be fighting soon. As a matter of fact, combat sports’ resident controversialist is already throwing down verbally with former UFC middleweight Darren Till.

Danis and Till in war of words

Former UFC star Darren Till will also be participating in the Misfits Boxing 21 event on March 29 in Manchester. However, he is on the undercard. And Danis, set to take on YouTube sensation KSI, is happy to mock him for it.

Danis shared a picture of Till on Instagram, taunting the mixed martial artist and saying, “From UFC title challenger to my undercard.” Danis.

‼️ Dillon Danis comments on Darren Till being part of his undercard [Via – @dillondanis’ IG] pic.twitter.com/NFah318T86 — IFN (@IfnBoxing) February 23, 2025

Not one to let an insult slide, Till fired back with a pointed response, quoting the first part of Danis’ caption.

“From UFC title challenger…”, Till said, reminding that, unlike Danis, he had once fought at the highest level in the UFC.

While Danis is known for his expertise in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and his association with Conor McGregor, he has never stepped foot inside the UFC octagon. Danis was signed to Bellator for a long time before being released by the promotion in 2023. He had last fought for the promotion 4 years prior in 2019.