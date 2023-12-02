Jamahal Hill Arrest: Everything We Know About the Arrest of Ex-UFC Champion

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is currently on the sidelines due to his Achilles injury. The American fighter vacated the title this year to recover and now he is all set for his return to the division.

But unfortunately, the fighter recently got into trouble just before he was planning his awaited return. The court has charged Hill with a single count of misdemeanor aggravated domestic violence for allegedly inflicting an assault on his brother James Anthony Hill Jr., as reported by TMZ.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion was booked into a Kent County (Mi.) jail and then later freed the same day post the charges. Reports have also confirmed that he is scheduled for a hearing in January 2024.

However, Hill’s manager Brian Butler later took to X to provide an update on the news of Hill’s arrest. He released a statement addressing how the “The recent ‘click bait’ news about Jamahal Hill was about a dispute between Hill and his older brother. Butler has denied all the accusations and has claimed that that the fighter is innocent.

However, Hill is yet to release a statement on the same. the truth will only come out after his appearance in the court, as Hill’s representative informed. Moreover, we expect that this icky situation of Hill’s arrest will not hamper his UFC return.

What is next for Jamahal Hill in UFC?

‘Sweet Dreams’ has a professional MMA record of 12-1-1 (NC). He won the UFC light heavyweight championship this year by defeating former champion Glover Teixeira at UFC 283. He has not taken up any fight since then as he had to vacate the title in July 2023.

Hill was supposed to face Jiri Prochazka but after suffering an Achilles tendon tear things went on a halt. The 32-year-old fighter has been on a recovery break since then. But he is now expected to make his return to the octagon in 2024.

Alex Pereira is currently the UFC light heavyweight champion. He defeated the former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 to win the title. After winning the title, UFC announced Jamahal Hill as Pereira’s first challenger .

However, nothing as such has been officially confirmed, therefore fans will have to wait to see what happens next. MMA fans will be waiting to experience the power-packed show till the official confirmation comes and the testing waters settle.