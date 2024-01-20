UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis- How Much Money Will the Fighters Earn?

A look at the calendar will say that the coveted first UFC PPV of this year, the UFC 297, is just hours away. The bad blood between the two main eventers of the night, Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis, has got most fans severely hyped about the outcome of the fight. But some of them also may be willing to know about the financial gains of the UFC middleweight champion and his rival for their coveted upcoming scrap.

Several reports reveal that Strickland bagged a total of $1.5M for his UFC 293 fight against the former middleweight champ, Israel Adesanya. Strickland pocketed $532k as his guaranteed purse, including sponsorships. He also received a $110k bonus for his superb in-octagon performance. But the $850k earnings from UFC 293 PPV points pushed his total income past the one million mark.

A few sources are saying that ‘Tarzan’ will make a similar amount as his guaranteed fight purse for UFC 297 ($542k). However, this time he will get the lion’s share of the PPV points that ‘Izzy’ took at UFC 293. Some sources say that ‘The Last Stylebender’ earned an amount of $2.5M just from the PPV points of UFC 293. Hence, it’s pretty evident that UFC 297 will provide Strickland with a chance to make significantly more money than his last encounter.

On the other hand, Du Plessis will also stand a chance to gain a lot more wealth than his previous UFC fights. ‘Stillknocks’ currently lies under the $350k belt of the UFC. He will be earning the same amount as his guaranteed fight purse. The South African will pocket $32k more for sponsorships. However, the UFC 297 PPV points will probably take his overall income to a much higher figure.

The bad blood between the two will probably present fans with an enthralling encounter. However, the winner will have another ferocious contender waiting to lock horns with him.

Khamzat Chimaev is awaiting the victor of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297

Most UFC fans may remember the coveted UFC 294 bout between Khamzat ‘Borz’ Chimaev and Kamaru ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman. The noted UFC analyst and former champ-champ, Daniel Cormier, interviewed ‘Borz’ after his victory. He also revealed that the fight was a middleweight title shot eliminator. It simply means that the vicious Chimaev is the next UFC middleweight title contender.

The winner of the UFC 297 main event will probably have a good time with the money he will earn. But once he returns, he will have to lock horns with the scary Chimaev, who still holds an undefeated record in his pro-MMA career.