“He’s gonna eat a lot of knees”, Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicted how Islam Makhachev will beat Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284

With Islam Makhachev now establishing his spot atop the pound-for-pound throne, you would be surprised to know that his training partner, and former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov predicted his victory against Alexander Volkanovski.

Islam Makhachev has fulfilled his prophecy and anointed himself as the greatest fighter in the world in the aftermath of his integral victory against UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

The 31-year-old captured a unanimous decision victory to defend his lightweight title whilst simultaneously capturing the pound-for-pound credential. Makhachev and Volkanovski battled in an instant classic, with both men displaying their mental fortitude and exceptional skillset.

Makhachev utilized his wrestling to nullify Volk’s striking. His friend and former UFC Lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, predicted the manner in which he would rise to prominence.

Khabib Nurmagomedov once predicted Islam Makhachev’s success.

Islam Makhachev ascended to the top of the list culminating in the best fighters on the UFC roster. He overcame the onerous challenge of the Featherweight king, Volkanovski.

Nurmagomedov, however, had provided an early predilection in the manner in which he foresaw his friend’s triumph. When Makhachev captured the lightweight title in October last year, Nurmagomedov provided his insight into how the fight would play out.

The Eagle said:

“Volkanovski, clinch, lot of knees, he’s gonna eat a lot of knees, he’s (Makhachev) is gonna take all his energy, take him down, and he’s going to choke him out.. Of course, Volkanovski can box. He has amazing experience..How many times he defended his title, everything…but brother, Thai clinch gonna kill him…Because even if he knows this, let him prepare this..how many moths? Five months, six months? This guy (Makhachev) been doing this 20 years..”

Nurmagomedov’s augury paid off, as Makhachev targeted his body whenever either man initiated the clinch. It proved to be his most successful weapon in Volkanovski’s striking threat.

The Russian acquired four takedowns, maintaining over seven minutes of top control to defend his 155lbs throne. In addition, he managed to land 95 significant strikes. A vital triumph in his now accomplished career.

Islam Makhachev Next Match?

Islam Makhchev’s first successful title defense is officially etched into the record books. The magnitude of the conquest is enhanced, given that his opponent was the former pound-for-pound king.

Undoubtedly, we will not see the 31-year-old back into action until the Fall, at the very least. In the meantime, Volkanovski himself has begun campaigning for a rematch. Not to mention, genuine 155lbs contenders Beneil Dairush and former UFC lightweight king Charles Oliveria are expected to collide in May this year.

Needless to say, when he does make his next title defense, it will be a spectacular sight to behold.

