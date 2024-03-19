Sean Strickland Suggests Retirement for ‘Juiced-Out’ Conor McGregor Struggling for UFC Return

For the better part of a year, UFC fans have been waiting for confirmation on Conor McGregor’s return. With each week that passes, the return date seems to get pushed further and further away. There has been recent verbal back and forth going on between Dana White and ‘The Notorious’ for the delay. Regardless of who is right, the delay is robbing fans as well as McGregor of his prime fighting years. While most fans and fighters are excited about his return, a former champion urged Conor McGregor to retire and never come back.

Sean Strickland is known for sharing his unfiltered thoughts every time he is asked a question. He recently appeared for an interview with ‘The Schmo’. As the duo explored different topics for discussion, at one point, ‘The Schmo’ asked Strickland if he thinks the fans would see McGregor fighting in the UFC in 2024. ‘Tarzan’ replied to it saying,

“I don’t know man. Do we really care about Conor McGregor these days? I mean he is a juiced out roided-out. Do we still care about Conor McGregor? Is he still a name in the UFC? Dude go retire on your yacht, be done with your sh*t.”

Conor McGregor expresses hurt feelings over Dana White’s recent comments

As a matter of fact, McGregor is currently in the midst of a promotional tour for his upcoming movie ‘Roadhouse’. ‘The Notorious’ was rumored to headline multiple PPV cards this year, starting off with UFC 297. However, when that did not workout, McGregor expressed his interest in headlining UFC 300. Unfortunately, that did not workout either. As things stand, McGregor is aiming for a return at UFC 303 , which takes place at the end of June, 2024. Unfortunately, while McGregor wanted a set plan for his 2024 UFC return, the same was not approved of by the UFC Head Honcho.

During recent interviews, McGregor laid out his plan of action for the rest of 2024. After beating Chandler at UFC 303, ‘The Notorious’ wants to headline the UFC’s debut at The Last Vegas Sphere. The former champion wants to do that against Nate Diaz. However, this idea was shut down by Dana White, who said that he was not interested in booking this fight.



McGregor reacted to Dana White’s comments in a recent interview, saying he was not happy that Dana White put ‘cold water’ on that idea publicly. As things stand, the relationship between McGregor and Dana White seems to be fractured. However, they have always gotten a deal done in the past when it mattered, and fans will be hoping that the same is the case this time around as well.