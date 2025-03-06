Jon Anik Shows Why He’s the ‘GOAT of Commentary’ With His Dedication to the Craft Ahead of UFC 313

Jon Anik, take a bow! UFC fans are at a loss for words after looking at the preparation that goes into covering a single event as part of the UFC’s broadcast team. The holy trinity of UFC commentators is Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Joe Rogan. These three are a staple in every major UFC card, unless it’s not in the United States, in which case Rogan does not join the broadcast team.

However, one of the most consistent names on the commentary desk is Jon Anik. To put it simply, this man just loves his job. When he’s not on the commentary team for a big event, he is hosting his podcast and talking about all things fighting, giving fans insights on fight cards, and his breakdowns of the fights.

Well, UFC 313 takes place this weekend live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the holy trinity of commentating will reunite on the desk. Ahead of the event, Anik shared a glimpse of what it is like to prepare for such an event, by showing fans his cards on Justin Gaethje, the co-main event of the evening.

Anik had one main printed card with all of ‘The Highlight’s’ details on it, along with cards from his previous fights. His entire side of the table was just covered with cards and notes. Fans could not fathom the amount of research he does going into an event and hailed him as the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) when it comes to commentary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Anik (@jon_anik)

“BEST COMMENTATOR OF ALL TIME!!” One fan chimed in, after looking at the kind of preparation and research that goes into calling the fight as Anik does. Another user wrote, “Best in the fucking business!” calling Anik the best commentator in the game. Usually fans only get to see the pair sitting on their desks, but never get to see what’s in front of them. Each commentator carries notes about the fighter and their recent form, and things of that nature.

Fans praising Jon Anik’s preparation ahead of UFC 313 pic.twitter.com/KGCMIDoWkH — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) March 6, 2025

These fans proclaimed Anik to be the GOAT of commentating when they said, “You’re the GOAT!” and “Goat talk”. While these fans chimed in, echoing the sentiment of every other user in the comments section, “Definitely one of the best if not the best thanks for what you do man @jon_anik” and, “Best of the best in the commentary game!!! @jon_anik.” This fan used this opportunity to show the fans how difficult commentating really is, “Haaa! And people your job is easy!! The goat!”

Well, it’s not just commentary that fans know Anik for. The UFC commentator is one of the most respected voices in the game and so when he gives his take on a controversial topic, more often than not, people listen. And in recent weeks, with the whole controversy surrounding eye pokes after the Henry Cejudo fight, Anik has come up with a solution to the problem.

Jon Anik’s solution to eye pokes for UFC 313

Alex Pereira often comes out with his hands raised and sticks it in front of his opponent so as to deter any kind of attacks or advances they try to make. And to make it more difficult for them to see. In the process, his fingers are often flayed, and not curled into the glove, making him prone to eye pokes. As he takes on Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 this weekend, many have seen this as a possible hindrance to the fight.

Especially with the recent Henry Cejudo eye-poke controversy, fans definitely do not want to see the same thing happen in this fight. So, in an episode of the Anik & Florian podcast, the UFC color commentator came up with a simple solution to the problem, “If you are caught with a finger or a thumb in your opponent’s eye, twice in a fight, as was the case here, you take a point away. And I do think that when it comes to eye pokes, you have to be, as a referee, give the benefit of the doubt.”

Another week yet another eye poke controversy, what needs to be done to solve this issue that affects fight outcomes far too often pic.twitter.com/FFNcPwUHo6 — Anik & Florian Podcast (@AnikFlorianPod) March 5, 2025

The solution is simple, two eye pokes result in a point deduction, something that they did not follow in the Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong fight. Anik also called for better review officials, who determine whether or not it was an eye poke or a punch.

According to Anik, the fighter should be given the benefit of the doubt because it is something without which the fight can not go on. If the fighter can not see out of their eye, it is practically impossible to judge distance, and perception, unless of course you’re named Michael Bisping or Sharaputdin Magomedov.