“Alcohol, Marijuana, Drugs”: Arman Tsarukyan Lists Problems With Conor McGregor, Ranks Him Below Khabib Nurmagomedov as 155lbs GOAT

We have a new opinion on Conor McGregor v Khabib Nurmagomedov rivalry. The UFC’s lightweight division has arguably been one of the most talent-stacked divisions in the history of the promotion. However, despite the depth of talent, and history of champions in the division, many regard Khabib Nurmagomedov as the lightweight GOAT. But for the UFC 300 star, Arman Tsarukyan, it’s Nurmagomedov’s behavior outside the ring compared to the likes of Conor McGregor that makes him the ‘GOAT’.

‘The Eagle’ has been an astute professional ever since he signed for the UFC. Nurmagomedov is a role model world-wide for aspiring and current MMA fighters on how a martial artist should conduct themselves. Arman Tsarukyan, while speaking to ‘Red Corner MMA’, described his criteria for the ‘GOAT’ debate. He went on to explain how factors outside fighting are just as important as the achievements inside the octagon are. During the interview, he said,

“The way a person acts and who he is as a human being matters. For instance I would not call Conor the greatest despite the fact that he won champion’s title in two weight classes. But as a human being his position is bad. He promotes things that hurt people. Alcohol, marijuana, drugs. Khabib is one of the lightweight greats for sure. For the time being Khabib is the greatest in our weight class.”

Tsarukyan mentioned about McGregor’s lifestyle and commented that he did not liked McGregor trash talking about people. He also felt that ‘The Notorious’ promoted things which were hurtful to people. Tsarukyan also despised McGregor’s position as a human being.

In the video, he went on to add that Khabib Nurmagomedov stayed true to himself all the while. He stated that despite the massive increase in fame and popularity, ‘The Eagle’ remained the same person that he was when he joined the UFC. Unfortunately, the same can not be said for Conor McGregor. However, the 27-year-old also put forth his take about another big UFC debate- Khabib Nurmagomedov v Islam Makhachev.

Arman Tsarukyan settles a highly contested debate

Continuing their discussion, Arman Tsarukyan was asked to pick between Makhachev and Nurmagomedov. He was asked who the better fighter was. ‘Ahalkalakets’ replied saying it was 50-50. He said that there are some areas such as ground control and cardio in which Nurmagomedov is significantly better.



Similarly, there are areas such as striking and mixing it up in which Makhachev is significantly better. He explained that since they both have qualities that the other does not, they significantly help each other in getting better. Tsarukyan also proclaimed that ground control is one skill that he would like to train with Nurmagomedov and learn about.