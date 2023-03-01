Jon Jones UFC Record: How Many Title Defenses Does Jon Jones Have?

Jon Jones, the former light heavyweight UFC champion, will return to fighting this weekend after an almost three-year-long layoff. He vacated the title back in 2020 and announced his move to the heavyweight division. The American mixed martial artist has dominated UFC’s 205-lbs category for years. Thus, he is moving up a division for new challenges. He will face one of the best heavyweights currently in Ciryl Gane in his heavyweight debut at UFC 285 inside the iconic T-Mobile Arena this weekend.

Two elites of MMA! 🔥 Jon Jones 🆚 Ciryl Gane 🏆 Who you got? 🤔👇#UFC285 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 pic.twitter.com/LwM4FcW4P6 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 1, 2023

‘Bones’ is arguably the greatest mixed martial artist to grace the UFC octagon, given his unmatchable 26-1 record, including title defenses. Thus, fans are excited to see him back in action. Ahead of this much anticipated heavyweight clash, let’s look back at the stunning record of Jon Jones.

Jon Jones- How many title defenses does he have?

Jon Jones has a professional fighting record of 26-1 under his name with ten wins via knockout and six via submission. He became the UFC light heavyweight champion in 2011 and has defended his title eleven times in the promotion.

ALSO READ: UFC 285 Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane Location: Where Will the Championship Fight Take Place?

‘Bones’ made his promotional debut in 2008 and racked up three back-to-back wins before facing his first-ever MMA loss. However, the loss didn’t come via defeat. Jones landed an illegal elbow on his opponent and got disqualified, ultimately losing the bout. Thus, many still consider him undefeated.

Later, ‘Bones’ won the UFC light heavyweight title in 2011 by defeating Mauricio Rua via a knockout. Jones was a late replacement in this fight. Following that, the American UFC star defended his belt multiple times against the likes of some greatest UFC fighters, including Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, Alexander Gustafsson, Daniel Cormier, and more. Unfortunately, after his victory over Cormier in 2012, Jones’s life outside of mixed martial arts went downhill.

Jon Jones- Controversies

In 2015, Jones’ MMA career was at its peak. He was already on the path to becoming one of the greatest ever. However, his life took a major hit when ‘Bones’ got involved in controversies outside the UFC world.

First, after his win against Cormier, ‘Bones’ failed a drug test, and traces of cocaine were found in his system. Subsequently, Jones had to pay a fine for the same. However, the worst was yet to come.

In the same year, ‘Bones’ was publically stripped of his light heavyweight title after he was involved in a car accident with a pregnant woman. During that course, Cormier became the UFC light heavyweight champion.

ALSO READ: UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane Payouts, Purses, and Salary- How Much Will the Fighters Make?

On his return to fighting in 2016, Jones fought for the interim title and won. But he failed a drug test again before his title unification bout with Cormier. This resulted in a one-year ban by USADA.

Jones’ second return and heavyweight move

Only his second return in 2017 after the ban, ‘Bones directly fought for the light heavyweight belt against his rival Cormier. Interestingly, Jones won that. But the reign was brief, as ‘Bones’ tested positive ban substances again.

As a result, he was stripped of the UFC title for the third time in his career. His fight was ruled as no contest and Cormier got back his light heavyweight crown. But it was proved that Jones didn’t intentionally cheat before the fight. Thus, he suffered a short ban.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bony (@jonnybones)

‘Bones’ finally returned to fighting in 2018 and became the champion by defeating his old opponent Gustafsson. He then went on to defend his title three more titles before announcing a move to the heavyweight division.

ALSO READ: UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane Full Fight Card

Now, ‘Bones’ is prepared for his ultimate challenge. If the American UFC star wins the heavyweight title this weekend, there won’t be even a single doubt about his legacy. And regardless of the controversies, he will cement his name as the GOAT of the sport forever.

What are your thoughts on Jones’ MMA career? What do you think about his controversies outside the sport?