Justin Gaethje’s Tattoos: Meaning Behind Every Ink on the UFC Star

Justin Gaethje steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at Hilton Midtown for UFC268 – Usman vs Covington 2

The UFC has seen some very memorable body arts over a period of years. From Anthony Pettis’s kids on his chest to Conor McGregor’s Gorrila, they all tell you something about the fighter. So, in that spirit, as Justin Gaethje makes another foray into the octagon over the weekend at UFC 313, let’s take a look at all the stories he has to offer.

Gaethje’s tattoos are as bold as his fighting style. The former UFC interim champion has a few pieces of ink that have become just as iconic as his wars inside the octagon—especially the ones on his ribcage.

One of the most noticeable is the “Bad Boy” logo tattooed on his left ribs. While tattoo artists might not be fans of it, UFC fans have embraced it, recognizing it as part of Gaethje’s signature look. Why does he have those exact words? Maybe it’s because he is a bad boy. Or perhaps, like most people, he got it in his teens and just carries it around because lasering just seems far too expensive and extensive.

Then there’s the ‘eyes’ on his ribs—a design has been called botched, but it sticks out. And isn’t that why anyone ever gets tattoos in the first place? To stick out? To be unique in a crowd of sheep.

On the right side of his ribs, Gaethje sports a tattoo that perfectly reflects his mindset—a battle between good and evil, with an angel representing the good and a horned figure representing the bad. It also features the words “Before” and “Dishonour,” likely referencing the classic motto “Death Before Dishonor.”

Aside from these, Gaethje has a cross tattoo on his shoulder, a testament to his Christian faith, and his last name “GAETHJE” inked across his back—a proud stamp of his legacy.

While these tattoos have never been explained by the man who has them across his body, they have become synonymous with him. And to be fair, at least a couple of them are really cool.

Of course, they are no match for some of the other fighters with notable ink

Coolest UFC tattoos

One of the coolest cats in the business, McGregor boasts a striking chest piece featuring a crowned gorilla devouring a heart. It is inspired by the logo of his gym, The Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, Ireland. It’s where McGregor was basically built into a champion.

On his forearm, he has the phrase “slow is smooth, smooth is fast,” a mantra borrowed from elite military units, emphasizing the importance of precision and efficiency.

He also has his last name tattooed across his belly.

Meanwhile, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar’s chest is adorned with a prominent sword tattoo, which he got during a challenging period in his life, symbolizing the pressure he felt at the time.

Featheerweight champion Ilia Topuria has a tattoo of a tiger right in the middle of his chest, representing the toughness and the fighting spirit of the apex predator. Right in the middle of the tiger, though, is a peak of Topuria’s own face. What it means, The Spaniard is yet to explain.

These tattoos serve as more than just body art; they encapsulate the fighters’ identities, experiences, and philosophies, making them integral to their personas both inside and outside the octagon.