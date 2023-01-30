Butt-Slap Fighting Championship Hailed Better Than Dana White’s Power Slap League by UFC Star

The newly incepted ‘Power Slap’ has come under immense scrutiny from a large number of influential people within the combat sports community. But Paulo Costa’s reaction to the slapping competition might reign supreme.

The Power Slap league is a sport where two individuals stand across each other and slap the face of one another as viciously as possible. The sport involves no technique and does not provide participants with any defense from the forthcoming slap.

Victors are determined once one of the two involved physically or verbally gives in. Given that the sport inculcates no defense and skill into it, it’s understandable why the thought of it repels a vast majority of UFC athletes.

While several of these fighters, both past, and present, have voiced their displeasure being associated with the sport, Costa’s reaction to it is, perhaps, just top-notch.

Paulo Costa recedes to old Twitter antics!

Costa has been an ever-growing presence in the MMA social media community. The former Middleweight title challenger has utilized Twitter as a medium to cater his persona to his fans.

Over the past couple of years, Borrachinha has used Twitter for his frolics and hysterical personality. The Brazilian has been a vocal force on the platform, making contentious statements and certain comical memes.

That slap 👋 competition we chads wants to watch pic.twitter.com/7Vsidz80OE — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) January 30, 2023

His reaction to the latest arrival in combat sports has amused fans. Taking to Twitter, Costa shared an image of two women involved in a slapping contest. However, the image displays one of the ladies slapping the behind of the other.

Costa captioned the image and tweeted saying:

“That slap competition we chads wants to watch”

What more could be expected from Paulo Costa than to provide a typical Paulo Costa response? Conceivably, it provides us more insight that the sport has not sat well with fans and athletes alike.

Power Slap by Dana White: Future of Combat Sports?

The reality of the situation is Power Slap is here to stay. For someone as stubborn as UFC President Dana White, it’s practically impossible that the 53-year-old will revoke the sport in the near future.

His actions and passionate pleas and arguments indicate that White is committed to making the sport prevail. Despite the concurrent health hazards and lack of enthusiasm involved.

Keep a close eye on the horizon for how the sport unravels going forward.

