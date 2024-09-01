Kayla Harrison Knocks Out Sean Strickland’s Criticism Over UFC’s Women Fighters With Witty Retort

The late Stephen Hawking wrote about how while everything travels ahead in time, none can take the road in the opposite direction. So, when Sean Strickland manages to go back centuries to tweet out outdated opinions, people genuinely seem shocked. Unfortunately, nobody wants to deal with another thread of Strickland rants, so they just let it pass. Unless of course, you’re Kayla Harrison.

Some time ago, a rather uneducated fan asked whether the average man could beat a female UFC fighter up. Strickland responded with a yes, claiming that the average man is stronger than a female MMA fighter.

Surely, the mugger Polyana Viana beat to a pulp would disagree but since he’s probably not on Twitter, the buck fell to the Olympic god medalist, who, not so subtly took a dig at the former middleweight champion.

After a fan tagged Harrison and spoke about how he would definitely apologize if she ever came up to him looking for a fight, the UFC fighter responded to the tweet saying,

“Cc:@SStricklandMMA”

She tagged the former UFC champion to remind him that the strength and skill level between the average man and a female fighter is very much different.

Any UFC fighter, man or woman, can really mess up most of the planet without even trying too hard. To say that someone can beat a trained world champion because they were born with the male appendage is not just ridiculous, it is also unforgivably arrogant.

Now coming back to Harrison, it would seem the former Olympian is on a serious high and wants all the smoke she can get!

Harrison wants Amanda Nunes to deal with ‘unfinished business’

Amanda Nunes is currently retired from the sport of MMA. After achieving everything there was for her to achieve, she stepped away from the octagon and now spends time in domestic bliss with wife Nina Nunes and their daughter.

As it turns out, Kayla Harrison is trying to bring her back so they can settle their differences. In a recent interview with John Morgan MMA, she talked about how Nunes had disrespected her team and how she would want nothing more than to settle those scores.

“The only problem I have with Amanda is she talked s*it about the greatest team in the world…I would love for her to come back, that is literally the dream scenario for Kayla Harrison and her career.”

Kayla Harrison (@KaylaH) says there’s nothing personal between her and Amanda Nunes, but it would be a “dream scenario” for them to meet down the road because there’s some business that needs to be handled. “Don’t talk sh-t about my team. … She’s going to be hearing from me.” pic.twitter.com/lH2dB7Up8P — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) August 31, 2024

Harrison has no personal beef with the former double champ. And while the disrespect is a matter of contention, the fact remains that Nunes is the benchmark for excellence.

So, no matter if Harrison wins the women’s featherweight title in the UFC, to be considered the greatest, she will have to take on Nunes and defeat her. So yes, this is very much about their legacies!