Ex-UFC Champion Amanda Nunes Plants Seed for Potential Return at UFC 300

The first PPV of the year for the UFC featured not one but two title fights. In the main event, the men’s middleweight belt was up for grabs. In addition, in the co-main event, the vacant women’s bantamweight belt was up for grabs as well. Pennington got the job done with a unanimous decision win while the former champion Amanda Nunes was in the crowd watching on. Following the event, in an interview with ESPN MMA, Nunes planted the seed for what might be her potential return to the UFC.

Advertisement

UFC 297 was the seventh time that the UFC hosted a PPV event in Toronto. To mark the event there were a number of former champions as well as current champions in attendance. Chief among them was Amanda Nunes who was present ringside along with her children. ‘The Lioness’ revealed that she drove for four days to get to Toronto from Miami in order to watch her belt being contested for. However, what is interesting to note is the comments she made following the event in an interview with Megan Olivi.

Olivi asked Nunes if she was upset that her belt now belonged to someone else. In response she said,

Advertisement

“And we will see what happens, you know. I am still young, fresh, you never know. We have a lot of things to do. I got to figure out a bunch of things at home still, what are we going to do and see what happens…. I don’t know you know, we never know, I am a fighter. This is my job and I love this so much and I don’t know. But I also enjoy as well, not being in the gym everyday and have a normal life.”



Amanda Nunes is one of the big names linked to headline UFC 300. There is a potential super fight awaiting Nunes if she decides to return to the UFC.

Amanda Nunes vs Kayla Harrison the perfect super fight Dana White is looking for?

Amanda Nunes last fought in June 2023. Following her win over Aldana, she announced her retirement from the sport stating she wanted to spend more time with her family. However, it appears as though the itch to compete can not keep Nunes away from the sport for too long. In a recent YouTube video, Chael Sonnen suggested a superfight between Nunes and Harrison to headline UFC 300.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1mrCZxrKFY/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



A fight between Harrison and Nunes is something fans have been wanting for a long time now. Unfortunately, it could never happen since Harrison was signed with the PFL. However, Harrison is no longer with the PFL and is a free agent. If Nunes decides to comeback, a super fight against Harrison would be the perfect fight for her return.