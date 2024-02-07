Khabib Nurmagomedov Documentary: Release Date for ‘The Eagle’ Series Reportedly Out

Khabib Nurmagomedov was always destined for greatness as the former UFC lightweight champion started training at a very young age under the tutelage of his father. The duo had one goal in mind: to put Dagestan and Russia on the map whilst winning titles and championships. Hailing from the mountains of Dagestan to becoming one of the biggest and most popular athletes of all time, their journey has been nothing short of inspiring. Interestingly, fans will now be able to take a closer look at their journey thanks to recent news confirmed on social media.

Advertisement

Multiple social media outlets have confirmed that a documentary on Khabib Nurmagomedov will be released on October 31st this year. This is a project that the UFC and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been working on for close to a year now. Dana White was joined by Khabib Nurmagomedov during an Instagram live in August last year.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mma_orbit/status/1695407840834257402?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

During the live, ‘The Eagle’ poked fun at Dana White for sending 25 cameras to his house to film the documentary. Nurmagomedov also went on to state that this year will be incredibly busy, therefore he will have the documentary ready to be released by next year. Needless to say, ‘The Eagle’ is a man of his word and has stuck to his promise.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MMAUNCENSORED1/status/1755023292803469487?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Khabib Nurmagomedov will join the likes of his arch-rival Conor McGregor in having a documentary made. ‘The Notorious’ released his four-part documentary titled ‘McGregor Forever’ in 2023. The documentary was made and released on Netflix. At this point, there is no information regarding the platform for Nurmagomedov’s documentary.

A closer look at the incredible rise of ‘The Eagle’ Khabib Nurmagomedov

‘The Eagle’ grew up in one of the most remote regions in the world. Dagestan is situated in the North Caucasus of Eastern Europe. It is the southernmost tip of Russia. It is an extremely small city with not a lot going on.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had a vision for his son as well as his other pupils. Both Khabib and his father worked relentlessly in chasing perfection in the sport of combat sambo. After winning championships in Europe, ‘The Eagle’ decided to pursue a path in MMA.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C24krvUr81V/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Not only did he become a world champion in the UFC, ‘The Eagle’ also achieved financial success that very few fighters have. Furthermore, he opened the floodgates for extremely talented fighters from Russia to enter the UFC. Needless to say, the documentary will reveal a few lesser-known aspects of his rise to fame.