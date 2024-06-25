Khamzat Chimaev Next Fight: Team Provides a Possible Date for ‘Borz’s’ UFC Return Depending on Recovery

Since COVID, Khamzat Chimaev has had a really bad time in regards to his health. He has had to pull out of fights 5 fights in the last yea itself. The Russian fighter seems to get violently ill at random and even Dana White does not know what is wrong with his health. However, this team has now provided a possible date of return for the ‘Borz’.

Following a few intense days where fans had seen him with an oxygen mask, face swollen up on a hospital bed, Chimaev’s team revealed a potential return date on October for the fighter.

The UFC is set to return to Abu Dhabi in October this year, an ideal date for Khamzat Chimaev. It gives him more than enough time to rest and recuperate from his illness.

“Khamzat can fight at the tournament in Abu Dhabi in October. But everything will depend on his condition.”

"Khamzat can fight at the tournament in Abu Dhabi in October. But everything will depend on his condition."

This also eliminates the prospect of him having to travel to the United States to fight as the Chechen has had some VISA issues in the past.

Meanwhile, fans are beginning to question his health situation after his UFC Saudi Arabia pullout, to a point where even his teammate, Alexander Gustafsson has been speculating.

Alexander Gustafsson on why Khamzat Chimaev gets sick so often

Alexander Gustafsson has trained alongside Khamzat Chimaev a number of times. The pair have been training partners for years now, and Gustafsson has experienced first hand what happens to ‘Borz’.

In a recent statement, following the UFC Saudi Arabia pull-out, Gustafsson revealed that when Chimaev trains too hard, his body doesn’t react well to it. Calling him the hardest worker in the room, the Swede claimed that Chimaev very easily catches a cold.

“The guy gets ill. There is something with his body. That reacts to hard training. Because he is the hardest worker in the room. He very easily catches a cold, cough and runny nose….It’s crazy how he reacts to training these days.”

"The guy gets ill. There is something with his body. That reacts to hard training. Because he is the hardest worker in the room. He very easily catches a cold, cough and runny nose….It's crazy how he reacts to training these days."

What Alexander Gustafsson said makes sense, because when you push your body too hard without giving it adequate rest, your immune system goes for a toss. And this is what happens during fight camps. You are not only preparing for 25 minutes of hell but you are also often cutting a lot of weight, which is marinading in a kind of hell itself.

Now if Chimaev can continue to make comebacks and return and be the fighter he was hyped up to be or if he just ends up being the biggest case of ‘What if’, only father time can tell.