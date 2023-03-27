“Leave Her Alone”: Sneako Jumps In to Support ‘Female Andrew Tate’ After Public Outrage

Andrew Tate, the former professional kickboxer’s fame, grew exponentially after the pandemic. His video preaching on the functioning of men and women in society went viral. Consequently, the 36-year-old amassed millions of followers around the world. He was banned from several social media platforms because of his controversial nature. Despite that, Tate was back on Twitter last year and gained over 5 million followers. This only serves to demonstrate how deeply ‘Cobra’ affected his followers—some of whom are even now advocating similar viewpoints online.

One of them is Hannah Pearl Davis, who is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. However, Tate fans and close associates are showing strong support for her.

Sneako tweets in support of Hannah Pearl Davis

Hannah Pearl Davis, often known as Pearl, is becoming well-known online for holding anti-feminist beliefs that resemble those of Andrew Tate. Thus, her name has come under fire from the opposing faction.

A well-known streamer named Sneako tweeted in her support amidst the backlash. He posted the following on his official Twitter account: “JustPearlyThings is based. Leave her alone.”

JustPearlyThings is based. Leave her alone. ❤️ — SNEAKO (@sneako) March 26, 2023

Before his arrest, Pearl could be seen on a podcast with the former professional kickboxer Tate. She has recently drawn notice due to her shared opinions with Tate. She currently has more than 1.35 million YouTube subscribers.

However, Pearl was banned from TikTok for obvious reasons. Nonetheless, her videos with the hashtag #justpearlythings receive millions of views on the platform. Pearl has often asserted that she is “not against” women despite her opinions. But once her clips went viral, her comments earned her the nickname “Female Andrew Tate.”

Sneako is an ardent Andrew Tate supporter. He was also part of the Free Andrew Tate Movement when the brothers were arrested. Despite a backlash and ban from several streaming platforms, Sneako maintains his loyalty to Tate. This might be the reason he also supported Pearl.

Andrew Tate release: Is it confirmed yet?

No, it has not yet been confirmed that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will be released. In fact, the Romanian court this month prolonged their arrest by an additional 30 days.

A recent change in the case, nevertheless, may offer his supporters reason for optimism. A seasoned solicitor from Tate’s legal team named Tina Glandian recently posted a video providing her insights.

According to Tina Glandian in the video, the US Embassy has now shown some interest in the matter. As the US embassy has historically assisted nationals who were imprisoned in developing nations, the Tate brothers may benefit from this approach.

What are your thoughts on the new development in the case? What do you guys think about Sneako’s tweet?