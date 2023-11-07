“LeBron James Says He Would Beat Messi”: Sean O’Malley Irks Fans With Bold Remarks About Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson, & Devin Haney

Sean O’Malley is one of the popular UFC fighters who has given a great show to the MMA community every time he has stepped foot inside the cage. He is a prospect UFC is gambling on to become an asset like former two-weight champion Conor McGregor. Interestingly, using his stardom, ‘Suga’ is making big moves outside UFC too, and one of them is crossover boxing.

The 29-year-old fighter has shown interest in a boxing crossover several times, and among all the names coming up for the opponent, Gervonta Davis is the most common. The two have even been involved in a back-and-forth on the internet. However, O’Malley’s recent remarks about boxers didn’t settle well with fans.

During an interview with TheMMAHour, he expressed how boxers cannot match his skills and that they will easily tap out. He said that he could easily beat skilled boxers like Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson, and Devin Haney, all of them in a MMA bout in just one night. He said:

“Sean O’Malley says he would beat Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson, and Devin Haney in one night in an MMA fight #TheMMAHour”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MMAFighting/status/1721626947350917397?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan reacted to the statement by comparing the top athletes of two completely different sports and said: “Lebron James says he would beat Messi, Ronaldo & Neymar in a basketball game”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NadaPancakes/status/1721627759728898553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan added, “Yeah, and they can beat you in a boxing fight easily!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Latinoheat_510/status/1721631382475358282?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan commented, “Lol. He’s the one begging to go box them because he knows there’s no money in MMA.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MikeLovesTacosZ/status/1721627851949011399?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, some fans supported ‘Sugar’ and expressed how is very capable of doing what he said.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrighamGPT/status/1721665504736063630?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RyanLiney/status/1721637059708817768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sean O’Malley’s skills, record, and amusing persona justify his similarity to that of the Irishman. That being said, Sean O’Malley wants to follow in ‘The Notorious’ and transcend the MMA cage soon. However, before that he has another challenge coming up for him in the UFC.

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera next

UFC head honcho Dana White recently announced three pay-per-views for 2024. One of which is UFC 299, which will be headlined by Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera for the bantamweight title.

This will be the second time the bantamweight stars will meet inside the cage. Earlier, ‘Suga’ faced Vera at UFC 252 and suffered his first UFC defeat via knockout in the first round.

Since then, there has been bad blood between the two, and this will only add to the excitement of the fans. It will be O’Malley’s first-ever title defense and also a chance for redemption.

Keeping in mind the growing stardom, Sean O’Malley, the fighter, is expected to go above and beyond in the combat world. However, it remains to be seen how he performs against his old rival. And also if the UFC star enters boxing waters someday.