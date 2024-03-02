“Legendary” Link Up Between Khabib Nurmagomedov and “Best NBA Player” Stephen Curry Has Fans in Awe

Khabib Nurmagomedov made yet another legendary link-up. The MMA great set foot on an NBA court for the first time in Toronto. The Toronto Raptors invited him to watch their game against the Golden State Warriors. Following the game, Nurmagomedov met Stephen Curry courtside and the point guard presented him with a signed jersey. The link-up had fans in the comments section in disbelief. The Warriors posted the link-up on their Instagram page, captioning it “Legendary”.

Fans could not believe what they were seeing. Here’s what the fans had to say to the Khabib Nurmagomedov and Stephen Curry link-up:

“Fair to say the best of the best MMA of all time”

One user called ‘The Eagle’ the best MMA fighter ever.

“Arguably the best MMA fighter ever! Handled Conor McGregor with ease.”

Another user was in awe of the link-up between the pair.

“Two of the best to do it”

One user came up with a nickname for Khabib Nurmagomedov and Stephen Curry.

“The Smesh brothers”

Another user proclaimed that they were the GOATS of their sports.

“Curry and Khabib GOATs button”

One user wondered whether ‘The Eagle’ was in good shape, preparing to make a comeback.

“Khabib looks in shape is he ready to fight again or is he just in shape”

Another user trolled Draymond Green by saying he would be sparring Nurmagomedov next.

“Next: Sparring Khabib vs Draymond”

One user found the Stephen Curry and Khabib Nurmagomedov link-up random, but at the same time “dope”:

“this is the most random but yet dopest thing I’ve seen yet of my team post”

Following the game, the unbeaten UFC fighter was in awe of Stephen Curry. He took to his X account to express his admiration for the 35-year-old.

Khabib Nurmagomedov calls Stephen Curry one of the best NBA players in the world

Greatness recognizes greatness, especially in sports. On Friday night, Khabib Nurmagomedov watched Stephen Curry lead the Golden State Warriors to their eighth consecutive road win. The Warriors ended up winning 120-105 and Curry led the scoring with 25 points and dished out 6 assists. Here’s what Nurmagomedov had to say about the performance:

“It’s different experience to watch live one of the best NBA player in the world. Thanks Toronto Raptors for invitation @Raptors @warriors @NBA”

As a fellow athlete, Khabib Nurmagomedov knows what it takes to be the best at something. Stephen Curry is arguably the greatest shooter the NBA has seen.

So watching Curry do what he does best courtside, had ‘The Eagle’ in awe of his greatness. Afterall, Nurmagomedov himself knows a thing or two about being a dominant champion.