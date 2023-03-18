Leon Edwards Family: What Happened to Edwards’ Father: Does He Have Any Siblings?

UFC 286 is right around the corner as we get to see a third face-off between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards inside the octagon. The 31-year-old Jamaican-born will defend his championship for the first time against Kamaru Usman. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ looks more than ready to get his title back, even after being booed by the fans in London. Leon Edwards gives all credit to his mom for putting him into MMA, but what about his father? Let’s take a look at what happened to his father and if his brother would enter the UFC or not.

Leon Edwards and his brother Fabian Edwards were raised by their mom, who motivated them to go into MMA for self-defense and to get on the right path.

Leon Edwards Family:

‘Rocky’ has seen many hard things in life very early. His father was shot dead when he was around 14 years old and his brother was around 12. At the age of 17 he and his brother took up MMA so that they could remain at a distance from crime and other things.

He once spoke in an interview and mentioned that his father was shot and killed at a nightclub in London. The reason had something to do with the money, and Edwards said he could feel that growing up. It was a shock to him and his family, especially his mom.

The amount of knife crimes and gun crimes in the UK are very high. Leon Edwards also mentioned that if it was not for MMA, he would have ended up like some of his friends either in gang wars, crime, dead or inside a prison. He thanks his mom till date for sending him and his brother into MMA.

His Brother Fabian Edwards is also a professional mixed martial artist. He is not with the UFC, but fights for Bellator in the middleweight division. He is ranked #2 in the Bellator and might soon be the 185-pound champion in that organization.

We have seen both the brothers train together. After Leon Edwards won the title by knocking Kamaru Usman out, his brother rushed into the octagon to hug Leon Edwards. His whole corner went crazy as it was a special night for them and his team back in UK.

What’s next for Leon Edwards?

‘Rocky’ looks ready to defend his title against the toughest challenger in the welterweight division. The division, however, looks stacked, and hungry contenders are waiting for their shot at the title. The Welterweight division’s top fighters are Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Jorge Masvidal and many more.

If Leon Edwards is able to defend his title, he will have to go through fighters waiting for their shot. That’s what you get once you are in the UFC. The top fighters around the world compete in this organization, and you get to face them once you are at the top.

What are your picks for UFC 286?

