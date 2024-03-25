Coach of 18 Boxing World Champions Deems Mike Tyson Fight ‘Highly Dangerous’ for Jake Paul- Here’s Why

Mike Tyson is going to be dangerous for Jake Paul, according to a legendary boxing coach. This coach has led multiple fighters to become world champions and is a well-respected voice in the boxing community. His X bio also boasts of the fact that he has trained 18 world champions till now. So when such a personality speaks about a large-scale match-up, it definitely carries a lot of weight. According to him, ‘The Problem Child’ made a mistake by picking ‘Iron Mike’ as his opponent. The pair are set to fight on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Netflix will live stream the fight in a first-ever for the platform.

Teddy Atlas is a world-renowned boxing coach. He worked under Cus D’Amato and trained Mike Tyson as an amateur fighter. Atlas sat down to record an episode of his podcast The Fight with Teddy Atlas on YouTube, and he spoke about why Tyson is a dangerous fight for Jake Paul. Sharing his take on the subject, Atlas stated,

“One of the last things that go with a fighter is their power. I think this is a very dangerous fight for Paul. I think he might be making a mistake…He’s got a lot more to lose than Tyson.”

According to Teddy Atlas, Jake Paul has more to lose from the fight than Mike Tyson. If he wins, fans will discredit the win citing Tyson’s age. Atlas spoke about how Tyson still carries a lot of power in his punches and has a lot of experience in the ring, which makes it very dangerous for Paul. He also went on to praise Tyson for making a comeback to the ring after getting bankrupt in 2003.

However, Teddy Atlas was not the only one unhappy with Jake Paul’s decision to fight Mike Tyson. Dana White is another name who was very critical of the fight. The UFC President criticized Paul for taking the fight, stating he was trying to make money, nothing else.

Dana White states Jake Paul is only trying to make money by fighting Mike Tyson

Dana White is good friends with Mike Tyson and is in constant contact with him. The UFC president was not very happy with the Jake Paul fight announcement. He recently appeared on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo. Reflecting on the highly hyped face-off, White gave his thoughts on the fight. He said,

“I just saw this thing on the internet yesterday, he beats Mike Tyson he’s gonna fight Clint Eastwood next, Clint Eastwood is 93 years old…What Jake wants is Jake wants to make money.”

Dana White claims that Jake Paul does not want to be taken seriously as a boxer. He just wants to make money and needs to fight big names to generate income. White also stated that there will be a 30-year age difference between the two fighters when they meet in the ring, which is concerning.