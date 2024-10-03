“Wife Is Set to Receive $22.89”: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol $10 Million Payout Sparks Wild Theories

The boxing world is buzzing after the news of Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol’s upcoming fight broke, revealing a whopping $20 million payout. However, fans can’t help but poke fun at Bivol’s portion of that purse, especially in light of recent accusations from his ex-wife, Ekaterina.

She claims that despite Bivol raking in millions from his high-profile bouts, he only pays $1,000 a month in child support for their two kids. Now, some fans are joking that “Bivol’s wife is set to receive $22.89” from his latest fight earnings, making the situation all the more absurd.

It’s sparked wild theories and plenty of memes, as the boxing community weighs in on the controversy surrounding Bivol’s finances.

Bivol is an extremely private man with very little about his life outside the ring known online. Therefore, it came as a shock to fans when his wife took to social media to out their relationship.

Not only did she accuse him of mental and physical abuse, but also stated that he did not adequately support her with child care money.

Given that he makes millions every fight, $1,000 a month to take care of his sons seems like a paltry amount. Needless to say, fans had a lot to say when a Twitter account confirmed the fight purse for the upcoming event.

One fan said, “Bivol wife is set to receive $22.89.”

Another fan added just blamed it on the woman again. Because why not?

“They need at least 20 mil”- stated a fan

“That’s it damn”- questioned another fan

Meanwhile, as the fight inches closer, the boxing community has started to make their picks for the fight including pound-for-pound great, Terence Crawford.

Bud picks Bivol to get job done

Terence Crawford is predicting a victory for WBA light heavyweight champ Dmitry Bivol in his upcoming fight against unified champion Artur Beterbiev on October 12th. Crawford believes Bivol’s jab and superior boxing skills will keep the stronger Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) from being able to walk him down for a knockout.

While some are questioning Crawford’s bias since he’s a similar style of boxer, many defensive fighters are backing Bivol as well. If Bivol loses, it could impact the credibility of pure boxers like Crawford.

However, fans seem to be leaning towards the more exciting Beterbiev, who promises a more entertaining fight. Bivol’s fights require an appreciation for the technical side of boxing, especially when fans are shelling out $15 for the pay-per-view.

Crawford stated, “If I had to pick one, I’d pick Bivol because of his boxing skills and movement,” but acknowledged that Bivol will need to do more than just rely on his jab to fend off Beterbiev’s power.