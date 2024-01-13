‘Lil Wayne, Pitbull, and More’: Sean O’Malley Reveals Potential Attendees for UFC 299

UFC has become the new destination to find the biggest stars on the planet at their events. From Hollywood stars to former US presidents, we’ve seen numerous prominent names attending the show worldwide. Now, as UFC 299 presents a solid card and the hype surrounding it is high, it might attract more celebrities. Meanwhile, reflecting on the matter, Sean O’Malley, on his BroMalley Show reveals the superstars who might appear at this fight event (UFC 299), name-dropping Lil Wayne, Pitbull, and others.

Sean O’Malley frequently takes to his YouTube channel to discuss significant updates in the combat world. In one of his recent chats he discussed how the UFC 299 is shaping up to be a stacked event featuring exciting fights from Dustin Poirier to Michael Venom Page. As it promises to be a banger event, it is expected to draw big superstars. And now the champion himself reported, name-dropping the celebrities who might attend the event including the big rappers.

“Miami, 305, March 9th, 8 weeks out. (Pitbull) He is gonna be there. I didn’t want to tell anybody. But he is going to be there. 305 going to be there, Drake going to be there, Lil Wayne going to be there.”

As per O’Malley, the Miami event is expected to be attended by Pitbull, also known as Mr. 305, Lil Wayne, and Drake. All three are UFC fans who frequently tweet and make posts about it.

Indeed, having stars like them at the event makes it more special with their presence and adds to the hype surrounding the event. Meanwhile, after his upcoming fight against Marlon Chito Vera at UFC 299, O’Malley sets his sights on the Ilia Topuria matchup.

Sean O’Malley Targets Next Opponent Ahead of UFC 299

The recent ongoing heated back-and-forth between Sean O’Malley and Ilia Topuria has gained a lot of attention from fans. Not only this, but ‘Suga’ also challenged Topuria to beat his PPV numbers. Addressing this on his recent TimboSugar Show, he talked about targeting Topuria next if he wins against Volkanovski and he wins against Vera. He stated,

“If he goes out there and beats ‘Volkanovski’, and I go out there and beat Chito; that fight’s happening next. That’s just what’s happening.”

Indeed, O’Malley has already expressed his desire to become a two-division champion. If Topuria secures the title, there is no doubt that O’Malley will push for the second belt. Given the stardom and push he is receiving from the company, he’ll likely get the title shot easily, especially considering it’s a fight fans want.

And now that both the fighters have exchanged verbal shots against each other, potentially serving as a building block for the matchup. However, for now, they have to secure wins in the upcoming matches.