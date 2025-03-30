‘Zero Bad Movies’: Joe Rogan Defends Quentin Tarantino’s Flawless Record Despite ‘Death Proof’ Criticism

You know Joe Rogan—he’s not exactly a film critic, but when he likes something, he really likes it. Whether it’s ancient civilizations, elk meat, or the latest jiu-jitsu technique, Rogan’s enthusiasm is never halfway. And when it comes to movies? The guy’s got surprisingly solid taste. He’s hosted some of Hollywood’s sharpest minds on his podcast, but one filmmaker he just can’t get enough of is Quentin Tarantino.

The two have shared some pretty deep dives on The Joe Rogan Experience, but Rogan has now his admiration for the legendary director to a new level.

And while Tarantino has his own critics, who have complained about his fascination with violence, portrayal of women, and an excessive use of the N-word, Rogan could care less about the naysayers.

“He’s got all bangers, he is the only guy, well there are a few others you can put in that argument, that have zero movies where I am like meh. Tarantino? There is not one that I can think of that was not f**king awesome”, he said on the last episode of the JRE podcast.

Tarantino is a filmmaker whose work has left an indelible mark on cinema. His breakout hit, Pulp Fiction (1994), not only redefined storytelling with its non-linear narrative but also earned him the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

He continued this success with Inglourious Basterds (2009) and Django Unchained (2012), both of which were conferred with multiple Oscars.

However, his latest flick, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) is often considered to be the one that finally gets him into Carnegie Hall- pun intended.

A nostalgic homage to 1960s Tinseltown centered around the Manson family and the Sharon Tate murder, the Brad Pitt- Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie-starrer also won two Academy awards.

Tarantino’s filmography is littered with witty dialogue, complex characters, and a distinctive style of violence that has effectively rendered him an inspiration for the next generation of filmmakers. But it’s mostly his approach to storytelling that catches the imagination.

Built to be watched exclusively in theatres with the idea of creating a shared experience, Tarantino has been a vocal advocate for cinema that goes beyond the Marvel/DC comics hullabaloo currently crowding the markets and the minds of an entire generation.

He has also voraciously claimed that the Marvel and DC films couldn’t make superstars like older movies used to.

“Part of the Marvel-isation of Hollywood is you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” he has argued.

“But they’re not movie stars, right? Captain America is the star. Thor is the star. I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times, but it’s these franchise characters [that] become a star”, he notably asserted.

It’s also why he has made it a point never to direct one of these films. However, unfortunately for Rogan and cinemaholics everywhere, the award-winning director’s time behind the camera might be coming to an end anyway.

10 and done for Tarantino

​Tarantino has long been vocal about his plan to direct only ten films before retiring from filmmaking. During his appearance on Rogan’s podcast last year, he delved into this decision, emphasizing his desire to conclude his directorial career on a high note.

Tarantino explained, “I know film history, and from here on in, directors do not get better“. He observed that many directors experience a decline in the quality of their work as they age, noting, “Usually the worst films in their filmography are those last four at the end”.

By limiting himself to ten movies, Tarantino aims to avoid this pitfall and maintain the integrity of his body of work.

“I don’t have a reason that I would want to say out loud that’s going to win any argument in the court of public opinion or supreme court or anything like that”, he continued, adding that having already made films for 30 years he feels he’s already had a very long career.

“And I’ve given it everything I have”, he said to conclude his argument.