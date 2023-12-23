“Make Someone…”: Khabib’s Cousin Umar Nurmagomedov Calls Out Dana White & Co. as Fighters ‘Avoids Him’

The famed UFC bantamweight, Umar Nurmagomedov, has smoked all his pro-MMA rivals to date. The Dagestani currently holds an undefeated 16-0 record in his career, which also includes four victories over his UFC rivals. Still, a recent ‘X’ update from Nurmagomedov showcased that he was severely frustrated about an issue. Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin also wanted the UFC CEO, Dana White, to put him out of his misery.

It has been almost three years since Umar’s UFC debut. Still, his resume displays that he has taken to the octagon only four times to date. Umar had his last fight against Raoni Barcelos on 14 January 2023, which was almost a year ago. His update revealed that this was the exact reason for his frustration. Umar had grown “tired” of listening to the UFC authorities talking about no one in his division wanting to fight him. Hence, he asked the UFC head honcho to look into the matter and take things into his own hands.

The 27-year-old’s post also showcased that he had already planned the day on which he wanted to fight. Apart from putting his demand before White, Nurmagomedov also attempted to find an opponent himself. The imperfect English in his update was enough to reveal what he desired. It read:

“Hey @danawhite

Even me tired to hear

«No one want to fight with Umar» make someone fight with me And massage for bantamweight

17 February if you not busy

And want to fight

Let know @ufc”

Apart from Nurmagomedov, several UFC fans are also talking a lot about February 2024 currently. Well, a look at the UFC events schedule will reveal that the promotional authorities have planned to host UFC 298 on 18 February 2024. However, it is the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria main event that is drawing the most attention. Hence, it’s quite apparent that The Dagestani wants to get himself booked for one of the grand nights of the UFC.

Will the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria headliner contain Umar Nurmagomedov?

Well, 2023 is already about to end. Still, Nurmagomedov’s complaints imply that he isn’t in a pretty favorable position. Also, the UFC community doesn’t talk much about Khabib’s cousin. Hence, putting his fight on a PPV card may not prove to be overwhelmingly good for Dana White and Co.’s business. Apart from all of this, his own words imply that no one in his division is ready to accept a fight against him.

A combination of all of these factors points to the fact that it’s going to be quite difficult for Nurmagomedov to get himself booked for a fight at UFC 298. But now that he has highlighted the fact before the UFC head honcho, he might expect something to be done. If not a UFC PPV, Nurmagomedov will probably be happy with fighting on a UFC Fight Night card as well.