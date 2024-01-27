Reports: What Did Vince McMahon and Ex-UFC Star Brock Lesnar Do to Janel Grant?

The noted WWE co-founder, Vince McMahon, stepped down from his position in the company in 2022 following reports of sexual misconduct. However, one of his female employees, Janel Grant, recently filed a lawsuit against him, the WWE, and its head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis, for the same reasons. It’s pertinent to note that Grant’s lawsuit also accuses a WWE and UFC star of abusing her, although she refrained from mentioning the name. But several speculations have started coming about the star who abused Grant. A large chunk of them say that he is none other than the former UFC heavyweight champ, Brock Lesnar. A recent article from ‘Bleacherreport’ revealed the exact details of the lawsuit filed by Grant.

It said that she had signed a $3M nondisclosure agreement with McMahon for keeping her allegations confidential. But, she said that the payments stopped coming after $1M, which is why she decided to violate the terms of the agreement.

The lawsuit also mentioned several other allegations. It stated that McMahon had degraded her in exchange for her job as an administrator-coordinator in the WWE’s legal department. Grant’s allegations revealed that McMahon had abused her personally, trafficked her to other WWE employees, and even asked her to create personalized sexual content for one of the former WWE stars who he was trying to re-sign.

Despite not naming Lesnar, she accused ‘The Beast Incarnate’ of asking her to send videos of her extremely private tasks. Allegedly, Lesnar had also expressed his desire to “set a playdate” with her in December 2021. But a snowstorm eventually made him cancel his plan.

Grant also documented that McMahon felt the need for a nondisclosure agreement after his wife, Linda McMahon, became aware of their relationship. Most fans may know that the WWE and the UFC are managed by the same parent organization currently. But things haven’t gone pretty well for them since the merger of these two organizations under ‘TKO Holdings’ in September last year.

The UFC is struggling with a bigger lawsuit than Vince McMahon and WWE

A group of 1200 current and ex-UFC fighters had filed an Antitrust lawsuit against the UFC in 2014. It accused them of using unfair practices to gain market dominance and restrict fighters to being free agents. But this lawsuit got certified as a class act following the merger of the UFC and WWE. Grant’s lawsuit may have a severe impact on McMahon and the WWE’s reputation. But Dana White and Co. stand a chance to lose more than a billion dollars if they fail to defend themselves.

The 1200 UFC fighters who are the plaintiffs of the Antitrust lawsuit have demanded a compensation of $1.6B for the damages. But in such cases, the court reserves the right to triple the amount being sought by the plaintiffs in damages. A simple calculation will reveal that the UFC stands a chance to lose $4.8B if they fail to defend themselves against the lawsuit filed against them.