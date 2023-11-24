Michael Bisping Candid on Conor McGregor: “He Will Never Reach His Prime Again”

As an athlete, overcoming injuries is a part of the game. Conor McGregor suffered arguably one of the most horrific injuries in combat sports against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. ‘The Notorious’ snapped his leg in half while throwing a kick which was checked by Dustin Poirier.

Ever since the injury, the timeline for McGregor’s return has been a huge question mark for fans as well as the UFC. Despite healing completely, ‘The Notorious’ took his time before entering the USADA testing pool again which is the first step towards returning to UFC action.

Now that he is back in the testing pool there are a lot of questions as to what kind of performance will we see from Conor McGregor on his return. In a recent interview on True Geordie podcast, former UFC champion Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor and his potential return. He said,

“By the time he fights, it will be three years away from the octagon with the leg break as well. Then on top of that you think about all the luxury that he has, the money that he has made, the insane fame that he has, these are all massive distractions to being a fighter… All jokes aside, if he really knuckles down, he can come back and give a good account of himself. I don’t think he will ever reach his prime again. Can he beat Michael Chandler? Sure, it’s two human beings. If he loses to Michael Chandler it doesn’t really matter.”

Bisping was of the opinion that McGregor will not reach his prime ever again. But he also mentioned that the Irishman can give a good performance and defeat Chandler in his comeback fight.

Is Michael Bisping right in his assessment of McGregor? Let’s take a closer look.

Conor McGregor to return to the UFC past his prime?

‘The Notorious’ will most likely make his return in the first half of 2024. During his time away from the sport, Conor McGregor has stayed in shape. However, staying in shape and being fight ready are two completely different scenarios. As Bisping pointed out, McGregor’s antics on social media suggest he is not leading the life of an elite fighter.

To add to that, ‘The Notorious’ will return after almost three years away from the sport. This will add another layer of difficulty for McGregor which will not allow him to be his former self. However, if anyone has proved his doubters wrong time and time again, it is Conor McGregor.

With that said, only time will tell whether the Irishman man’s much anticipated return lives up to the hype or not.