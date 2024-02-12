Michael Chandler Joins In as Dillon Danis Gets ‘Brutally Trolled’ for $5,000 San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Challenge

Dillon Danis is widely known in the MMA community as a troll. Danis was a rising star in the world of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, with multiple medals to his name. However, over the past few years, Danis has lost all credibility in the MMA community thanks to his antics online as well as in person. Most recently, Michael Chandler joined the Twitter platform to further expose Dillon Danis as nothing but an online troll.

Danis put out a tweet offering $5,000 to anyone who liked his tweet if the 49ers beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Danis was called out by community notes on Twitter. Community notes are new features that were added after Elon Musk bought the social media platform.

The feature provides a layer of fact checking and calls out tweets that are misleading in nature. The community notes on Danis’ tweet stated,

“Dillon Danis has on multiple occasions promised varying amounts of money and/or other rewards for his followers to interact with his posts in some way. There is nothing to indicate he actually pays anyone what he promises.”

UFC lightweight, Michael Chandler took the opportunity to join in on the action. He replied to the tweet, saying,

“Fact checkers get it right on this one…”

Danis’ behavior on the platform has landed him in serious trouble. He is currently embroiled in a $400,000 lawsuit against model Nina Agdal for defamation.

The 30-year-old posted a series of photos of Agdal leading up to his fight against Logan Paul in an attempt to get under his skin. At the moment, there is no date set for the final hearing on the case.

Michael Chandler to end his one and a half year wait soon?

Chandler has been waiting for a fight since November 2022. ‘Iron’ spent a year and two months of his fighting prime waiting for the return of Conor McGregor. Unfortunately for Chandler, McGregor has been toying with his return date with nothing fixed as of now. It was speculated for a while that the two men would headline UFC 300. However, that has been put to bed.

Recently, Dana White confirmed that the UFC is working on a summer return for McGregor. This means that Chandler will have spent two years waiting for the fight. Needless to say, the money from the fight will be life changing, which is why ‘Iron’ waited it out for so long.

If it was any other fighter, there was no chance that Chandler would have sat out for this long.