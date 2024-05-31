Sean Strickland Defends Dana White and UFC’s Free Speech Policy Despite Some Concerns

Sean Strickland has defended Dana White and his Free Speech Policy yet again. UFC president Dana White has been rather vocal about allowing just about anything to be said in the sport. But despite the freedom, Strickland believes it’s difficult for the UFC to have him as a champion.

For the uninitiated, White’s obsession with letting almost anything and not facing the consequences has seen fighters like Sean Strickland spew bigoted statements against minorities. However, the former UFC champ still believes that despite the license to say anything on a UFC platform, it is difficult for the company to have him as a champion.

Strickland is just days away from his next fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 302 as he looks to make his way back to the top.

In a recent interview with Shak MMA, he spoke about how it would be tough for the UFC to have him as champion, but it does not mean they were not pro-free speech,

“Would it be easier for them if I wasn’t a champion? Yes. But does that mean they are not pro-speech? No….It’s a double-edged sword they hate it but then they also accept it.”

Sean Strickland believes that if one becomes a champion, they then become a representation of the company. Unfortunately, for most of the masses, that position still goes to Dana White. He’s the most famous guy from UFC, followed closely by Conor McGregor.

Regardless, Strickland often controversial things, which, from a business standpoint, is not the best-case scenario for the UFC. However, Dana White and Co. have never stopped him from saying anything.

Case in point, he took the time during the presser to call out UFC’s fighter pay policies.

Sean Strickland does not like the way Dana White and Co. pay the fighters

UFC fighter pay has always been a topic of debate for fighters and fans alike, with many fighters coming out publicly and stating that they do not get paid well.

The latest to join this list is Sean Strickland. In a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, he spoke about the UFC fighter pay system saying,

“The UFC doesn’t do the right things… if you go look at what these f**ks, the guys that run the UFC, what they’re making to what guys get paid, It’s f***ing sh*t dude, the UFC does not do the f***ing right things.”

Sean Strickland then went on to talk about how this was the case for all big corporations these days, even going to the extent of calling them ‘leeches’. Unfortunately, Strickland’s words are likely to fall on apathetic ears, as they have so often done in the UFC whenever someone has called for a better share of the company’s profits.

But free speech! Yaay!