“Inshallah, I Will Be Freed”: Andrew Tate Expresses ‘Joy’ as He Nears ‘Freedom’ After Major Legal Breakthrough

The legal team of controversial social media influencers, Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate, have been working thoroughly to free the brothers from Romanian prison. They were arrested on the suspicion of money laundering and human trafficking. However, they were lagging to make progress for a while. The Tate brothers even made a huge addition by hiring Tina Glandian, a famous attorney who had worked similar cases in the past with notable personalities like Mike Tyson, Chris Brown, and Michael Jackson. Unfortunately, it was to no avail.

But recently the legal team of the millionaire brothers has made a huge breakthrough in the case. A few of the statements from the trial made it to social media. Also, the ‘Top G’ has himself expressed joy regarding the small progress.

Andrew Tate expresses joy as he nears ‘freedom’

There have been a lot of updates surrounding the case. Even though Andrew Tate was in prison, his Twitter account and even fans were providing insights on the case. Similarly, Tate recently posted a tweet to express his joy at the success made by his legal team.

“My Legal team has done a fantastic job today. As of today, The Judges have been given a very close understanding of the Truth behind the allegations against me. True colors were brought to light. Inshallah, I will be freed,” ‘Top G’ wrote.

Prior to his tweet, a Twitter page that religiously provides updates on the case released statements by Tate’s lawyer that were said in today’s hearing. Eugen Vidineac, one of the lawyers of the Tate brothers, stated in the court that they have ‘effectively paralyzed’ the evidence by victims provided in the case till now.

Vidineac also added that ‘nothing new was’ brought to light in the case against the Tate brothers by prosecutors. He was also of the opinion that DIICOT’s allegations surrounding the brothers’ controversial attitude were an ‘unjustified and unproven issue’ that cannot support the arrest. Thus, the legal team expects a favorable solution from the Romanian judicial court.

Will they release the Tate brothers?

As of writing this, there has been no official statement regarding the Tate brothers’ release. They have been kept in Romanian police custody for over two months now. Their detention is supposed to end on 27th February.

However, Tate’s lawyer Glandian isn’t optimistic about it. In a recent interview with LBC, Glandian provided some updates on the case. She stated that if the prosecution intends to extend the detention; they have to put in a request soon.

Glandian also added that there will be a hearing soon, which was today. And as per the reports and Tate’s tweet, the results of the hearing seem to be in the Tate brothers’ favor. However, nothing can be said until it is officially out.

