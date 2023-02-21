Andrew Tate Detention Extended: Brothers Will Remain Behind Bars for 30 More Days

The arrest of Andrew Tate along with his younger brother Tristan Tate has been the talk around social media for a long time now. The two were held by Romanian authorities from their mansion in Bucharest after they accidentally exposed their location. It was reported that the arrest was made on suspicion of human trafficking and money laundering. However, the Tate brothers are yet to be charged with the crimes. The charges were not made as the authorities are yet to provide evidence on the same and the investigation is going on.

On those grounds, controversial social media stars have always maintained their innocence. Apparently, they blame ‘The Matrix’- people of high power in society for their arrest. They have appealed several times against their detention. But never succeeded.

Andrew Tate detention extended to 30 more days

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were to be kept in detention till the 27th of February. And to extend the detention due to ongoing investigations, the prosecutors had a hearing today.

Many fans of Tate and Andrew Tate himself were very confident that they might be released after the hearing. Tate even took to his official Twitter account and stated that the legal team has made a major breakthrough in the case. Thus, Tate said that he was close to being free.

🛑 BREAKING

–

I’ve been informed by inside sources Luana & Georgiana have been granted house arrest.

–

Unfortunately, The Tate Brothers will remained detained.

–

This decision will be appealed. pic.twitter.com/6EY0WF76Zs — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) February 21, 2023

However, things didn’t work out for him. According to several reports, the Tate brothers will be in police custody for 30 more days as a part of the current investigation. However, the other two women arrested with them Luana Radu and Georgiana Naghel have been granted house arrest.

More on Andrew Tate’s detention

Earlier, the Tate brothers hired a famous attorney, Tina Glandian, to work their case. Tina Glandian has much experience working on such high-profile cases, as she has worked with Mike Tyson, Michael Jackson, and Chris Brown.

Glandian had provided some major updates on the case in several of her interviews. However, in one of her recent interviews, she was not very ‘optimistic’ about the release of the Tate brothers.

She also stated that the prosecutors will request extended detention. Eventually, the Romanian authorities did the same. And despite Tate’s legal team’s progress on the case, the detention was extended. Now it remains to be seen what happens with the Tate brothers in the next hearing.

