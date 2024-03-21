Michael Venom Page Sketches Out His Movie Career Plans, Contrasting Conor McGregor’s Path

Most fans may know the new UFC signee, Michael ‘Venom’ Page, as an MMA fighter. But his recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s noted podcast, ‘The MMA Hour‘, revealed that Page has been into silver screen ventures as well. Multiple UFC fighters like Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor have scored big-money contracts with famous Hollywood production houses to date. But Page’s words revealed that he hasn’t been able to reach their level as of now.

The calendar says that fans will be able to witness Conor McGregor’s performance in his Hollywood debut, ‘Road House’ from today. McGregor have joined hands with the noted Amazon Productions for his first-ever silver-screen appearance. However, ‘Venom’ hasn’t worked with any such famous production house to date. Answering Helwani’s question about being in a movie, Page said,

“I did a short film the other day. I was actually playing a boxer. So, we had to do that kind of style, fighting.”

Most fighters are given action-packed roles in the movies they appear in. Both McGregor’s and Rousey’s silver-screen appearances contain a lot of fight sequences. Page’s recent “short film” may have featured him in a similar role. But his latter words revealed that the UFC welterweight takes a keen interest in other aspects of moviemaking as well.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page writes scripts and assists in bringing them to life on screen

The fans may witness only the actors in a movie. But the importance of the individuals working behind the cameras are also immense. Continuing his answer to Helwani’s question, Page also revealed that he also contributes to the off-camera roles apart from his on-screen appearances.

The 36-year-old revealed that he has also written a script recently. Helwani was further startled to know that Page’s script was in the process of being presented as a TV show and later a comic as well. The UK native didn’t give out much about his off-camera work. But he revealed that he might be appearing in a small cameo in the same as well.

It’s quite apparent that Page is way more into movie-making than any other noted UFC star. It was the fame of fighters like McGregor and Rousey that earned them roles in noted Hollywood movies. But Page’s approach is a lot more creative as he tends to bring out his own brainchild on the screen apart from playing characters in other movies.