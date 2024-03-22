mobile app bar

UFC Champ Alex Pereira Reveals ‘Two Lines’ Strategy He Uses to Win Over Any Lady

Adarsh Ojha
Published

Alex Pereira
When fans think about UFC Champion Alex Pereira, the image of a stone-faced meme often comes to mind. However, behind his stone-cold persona, Pereira is a man of many emotions, which he often displays on his social media. From pranking Glover Teixeira to expressing love for his beloved ones, Pereira is well-known for his emotional side as well. Likewise, on the internet, he is quite popular for charming women, having been associated with many, from Polyana Viana to Aline Antoniassi. Recently, in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, the Brazilian fighter shared his strategy for charming women with just two lines.

Pereira shared a video of his journey to Ariel Helwani’s studio, which was one month ago. Interestingly, as the Brazilian fighter was loading his bags into the car before leaving, MMA fighter Laureano Staropoli called him a playboy. In response, Pereira stated that as a champion, he has to take care of himself and always look well-groomed. Subsequently, he was pressed about how he approaches women, to which Pereira shared a hilarious reply. He stated,

“I pull up on them and be like ‘Damn your face reminds me of my first girlfriend. Then she’ll be like, “Damn you’re comparing me? Then I say, ‘Well I have never dated before’.” (Translated from Portuguese)

Indeed, ‘Poatan’ has quite an interesting way to approach a woman, and it might just add to his reputation. Although it might just be another jesting statement from the Brazilian champion. Only the women he approached and Pereira knows the real truth about it. All of this might lead to one question: What is his relationship status?

Is Alex Pereira Dating Anyone?

Alex Pereira has two sons from his previous wife, but he is no longer married. After that, he began dating Merle Christine, and last year, he publicly announced their relationship. However, at the start of this year, news of their breakup emerged on the internet, which was quite shocking. Just one week prior to that, he had been spending time in the city of love, Paris.

After the breakup, Pereira was seen with a mystery girl named Aline Antoniassi. He shared a video of them driving his Ferrari, leading to speculation about her being his new girlfriend. However, the rumors are not confirmed till date. ‘Poatan’ has also been linked up with UFC fighter Polyana Viana. They’ve been seen spending time together and even started training together. However, there’s no confirmation about them really dating either. So, as Pereira stated in his recent video, he is single for now.

