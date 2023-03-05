MMA World Erupts as Alexa Grasso Pulls One of the Biggest Upset in Women’s Division by Submitting Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285

Valentina Shevchenko returned to action to defend her flyweight crown for the eighth time in her career today in the co-main event of UFC 285. She went against Mexican’s very own Alexa Grasso inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Given her previous fight results, ‘Bullet’ was obviously the favorite going into the bout. However, Grasso was just ready to surprise everyone in Las Vegas.

Shevchenko opened the round with a low kick. Both the fighters were keeping their distance, looking very confident. Interestingly, Grasso landed a few blows that hurt Shevchenko early. But the champion retaliated quickly.

‘Bullet’ opened the second round by landing a clean takedown. Shevchenko tried controlling her on the mat. But Grasso was able to free herself. However, the Kyrgyzstani landed another takedown in the round. The Mexican fighter appeared to have an edge over the champion on the foot. However, Shevchenko was more dominant on the mat.

The third round also ended with both fighters still on their feet. Shevchenko, however, was looking good in the fourth round. She landed a spinning kick on the Mexican female fighter. But to everyone’s surprise, Grasso capitalized on that moment and quickly got Shevchenko’s back. After a little struggle, Grasso was able to catch Shevchenko in a rare naked choke.

Final Results: Alexa Grasso defeats Valentina Shevchenko via a rare naked choke in the fourth round

MMA world reacts to the result of Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

After Amanda Nunes’ loss against Julianna Pena back in 2021, this was one of the biggest upsets in the history of the women’s division. With this victory, Grasso became the first-ever Mexican female UFC champion of the world.

Here’s how the MMA world reacted to the fight:

Wooooow. Alexa Grasso has just subbed Valentina Shevchenko via RNC. She is the new women’s flyweight champion. Mexico has another champion. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 5, 2023

HOLY FUCK WTF WTF WTF #UFC285 — Sameera (@SameeraKhan) March 5, 2023

Wow!! Alexa Grasso is the new flyweight champion! #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/Ql8xAGyHyG — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) March 5, 2023

What I say vamos Mexico !!! Congrats @AlexaGrasso @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) March 5, 2023

ALEXA GRASSO SUBMITS VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO. Oh my god. What an upset. #UFC285 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) March 5, 2023

That pressure could easily break the jaw #ufc285 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) March 5, 2023

What a fight both ladies 👏🏿👏🏿 #AndNew — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 5, 2023

What a transition for Alexa Grasso to dethrone the Champ! 😳 #AndNew — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 5, 2023

Grasso, in her octagon interview, said that she had been trying this move in her training camp before the title fight. Interestingly, it has paid off for her. For Shevchenko, this was her first-ever loss via a finish in the UFC. She has asked for an immediate rematch. It remains to be seen now if the UFC gives her that shot.

