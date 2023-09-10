UFC Legend Hails Elon Musk’s $44,000,000,000 Investment Defending Conor McGregor’s Friend

On October 14th the fans will witness one of the most hyped-up combat sports events of the calendar year featuring YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul’s return to the boxing ring. His opponent Dillon Danis, who is Conor McGregor’s long-time friend and Jiu-Jitsu trainer, stole the show with his trash talk leading up to the fight. He is using it as a promotional tactic by going after Paul’s fiancé Nina Agdal which led to a lawsuit. The older Paul brother saw humor in this situation and mocked the BJJ star about it on social media. Surprisingly, Danis found backing from an unexpected source as a UFC legend roped in billionaire Elon Musk’s $44 billion investment while supporting him.

‘El Jefe’ has gotten into trouble for utilizing his longtime teammate Conor McGregor’s tactics to promote his fight. However, the UFC legend is still backing the Irishman’s Jiu-Jitsu coach despite his polarizing promotion strategy.

Elon Musk’s $44 billion investment hailed in support of Conor McGregor’s friend

Logan Paul recently made a Tweet regarding how Danis will be fighting a lawsuit amongst other things. UFC legend Chael Sonnen, who is regarded as a master in trash-talking and promoting fights, noticed the Tweet and clapped back at the WWE star. He wrote:

“Ehh… Creative writing is hard, that’s why Elon enabled a delete button.“

Sonnen was particularly addressing Paul’s remarks about how Danis was struggling to complete sentences. Whilst doing so he also praised Elon Musk’s $44 billion investment, Twitter’s delete option.

On one hand, Sonnen praised Twitter while supporting Conor McGregor’s friend against Logan Paul. However, the BJJ star had warned the Billionaire recently due to his issues with Twitter.

Danis warned Musk due to Twitter issues

Space X head Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg were seemingly on the verge of agreeing to a fight a couple of months ago. During that time, Danis was getting shadow-banned due to re-posting Agdal’s controversial pictures and videos.

Thus, Danis known for his bold and abrasive persona, issued a warning to the Space X head regarding his feud with Zuckerberg if the shadow ban persisted.

Despite the warning, there was no response from Musk and since then Danis has not dragged the matter further. It remains to be seen whether Zuckerberg and Musk will fight and if the American BJJ fighter will ever play a role in the fight.

Moreover, the backing from the UFC legend Chael Sonnen sheds light on the support ‘El Jefe’ is receiving from the MMA community, despite his controversial approach to the Logan Paul fight.