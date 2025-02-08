‘Money-Hungry Squirrel’: Jake Paul Blasts Canelo Alvarez for Dropping Signed Fight Contract and Calling Him ‘YouTuber Boxer’

Just a couple of days ago, it was being reported that Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez was finally going to be actualized, but the Mexican Maverick seems to have pulled a fast one over the ‘Problem Child’. Earlier yesterday, Alvarez announced a multi-fight deal with Sheikh Turki instead, leaving Paul in limbo, and really angry!

‘The Problem Child’ has been wanting and chasing a fight with Alvarez for a long time now. Paul is often criticized for not being a ‘real’ fighter and taking on fights with people who were never meant to be in the ring. Fighting Canelo however, and potentially securing a win would give him all the legitimacy in the eyes of the combat sports world, something he craves deeply. Unfortunately, it was all gone in the blink of an eye.

Now Jake is coming out all guns blazing and claiming that Canelo needed to be exposed. He admitted that the two had signed a contract to fight him. Visibly furious, the younger Paul brother also went after Canelo for claiming he doesn’t want to fight YouTubers while being happy taking on smaller fighters like Terence Crawford and dodging David Benadivez. In a minute-long rant, he added,

“Truth is, you (Canelo) can be bought. You’re a money hungry squirrel chasing your next nut. These sport washing shady characters are paying you hundreds of millions of dollars to stop our fight from happening.”



Canelo has now signed a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season instead, which essentially killed the planned showdown with Paul. The decision came after Alvarez was told that his lucrative contract with Saudi Arabia would be off if he proceeded with Paul, a fight he reportedly didn’t want to begin with.

Canelo, who has long been regarded as one of the best in boxing, is now focusing on real competition, with his next fight likely being a tune-up before a massive clash with Terence Crawford later this year.

While Jake’s team is frustrated by the sudden change, it seems Canelo is set on sticking to fights that align with his legacy, leaving the YouTuber-turned-boxer out in the cold for now.

Alalshikh with salt on wound treatment for Jake

The chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority had long wanted to sign Canelo with the express aim of getting him the biggest fights he can make. It’s part of his bucket list for 2025, which also has big potential fights like Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua, Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2, and Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney 2 among others.

So, he really didn’t need to take this shot at Jake. Throwing shade at his habit of fighting boxers after their retirement, Alalshikh said that Canelo was only 30 and hence too young to be ‘a Jake Paul opponent’.

“I have good advice, let them [YouTube] bring MrBeast and we can sanction it with Disney for the belt of YouTube.”

Turki Alalshikh said he wants to put on Jake Paul vs. MrBeast for the Disney Youtube belt pic.twitter.com/pZlZC8fLOo — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 7, 2025



A fight with Paul would’ve been a money-maker for Canelo but it wouldn’t have been real competition. However, what Canelo does not have in common with other fighters who take Paul on, is that he does not need the money. He has stated time and time again that for him legacy is more important than money fights and this signing is just a testament to it.