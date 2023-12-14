UFC 298: Limited Tickets Released For the Event Headlined By Alexander Volkanovski And Ilia Topuria

The UFC community is currently counting down the hours to the last PPV of this year, UFC 296. But Dana White and Co. have a lot in store for 2024 as well. The coveted UFC 297 may kick off the upcoming year for UFC fans. But, the community also has been talking a lot about UFC 298 which will feature Alexander Volkanovski. Well, they may have found another reason to smile after a recent announcement about UFC 298.

Numerous fans may have already booked their seats for the upcoming UFC 296 and UFC 297 to experience the action through their own eyes. However, a recent Instagram post on the UFC’s official account revealed something about the succeeding event. The authorities have released tickets for the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria headliner UFC 298 as well.

It also disclosed that the authorities had released only a few amounts of tickets currently under the ‘UFC Fight Club Pre Sale’ scheme. But, it will be the ‘Ultimate and Elite members who will get the initial opportunities to buy them. UFC’s official Instagram post also displayed that the event is scheduled to take place on 17 February. The PPV event will be held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Their caption read:

“Anaheim, we’re coming for ya! @AlexVolkanovski vs @IliaTopuria #UFC298 Fight Club Pre-sale happening now:”

Well, fans will definitely expect a barn burner in the main event of the night. The noted UFC featherweight, Ilia Topuria has beaten the very best in his division to earn a shot at the gold. On the other hand, ‘Volk‘ has also been one of the most dominant fighters in the current roster of UFC.

Hence, the clash between these two will possibly be nothing short of an enthraller. But a large chunk of fans may be unaware of the other fighters who will be taking to the octagon on the night.

Which other fighters will fight on the Alexander Volkanovski featuring UFC 298 card?

A look at the official website of UFC will reveal that as of now, the authorities have planned nine fights for the card. However, they haven’t divided them into the main card or prelims yet. UFC 298 consists of an exciting co-main event between the famed UFC bantamweights, Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili. It’s quite expected that several fans are awaiting this showstopper as well.

The night will also feature a thrilling heavyweight clash between the noted Australian native, Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa. He will fight the Polish heavyweight, Marcin Tybura. However, several fans are also awaiting the coveted Tatiana Suarez’s fight against Amanda Lemos. Suarez has showcased some superb prowess right from her UFC debut which alreday has several fans rooting for her.

With such a collection of superb fights, it won’t be wrong to expect that UFC 298 will become a huge revenue gainer for the promotion.