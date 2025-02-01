New UFC Fighter Claims Sean Strickland’s Title Fight Preparation Feels Like His Own Training Camp For Championship

If you ever wondered what it’s like to train alongside a UFC champion, Mansur Abdul Malik has got the inside scoop. Malik, a rising star at Extreme Couture, has been training alongside Sean Strickland as he gears up for his title defense at UFC 312. And let’s just say, it’s not your average training camp. Malik admits that the level of intensity in Strickland’s camp makes him feel like he’s preparing for a world title fight of his own.

33-year-old Strickland’s journey to UFC 312 is all about reclaiming his middleweight title after getting dethroned by Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297. Even if one ignores that chip on his shoulders, Strickland is under a lot of pressure for this rematch. Despite his personal and violent history with Du Plessis, he was not the first choice for this fight.

Khamzat Chimaev, after his submission win against Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, Chimaev was considered the front-runner for the title shot, but Strickland somehow managed to find a way in. Needless, to say, he is now expected to provide some fireworks and prove he belongs; hence the more than usual-intense camp.

Malik was happy to share his experience training in this camp and from the sound of it, DDP would be foolish to pay heed to Strickland’s trash talk because the man is leaving blood, sweat, and tears on the mat. And it is rubbing off on his teammates as well.

“It’s like I’m training for a world title fight as well. And it’s not a joke… Just by looking at him, just by seeing him, just by seeing the focus that he has, the real, true championship level preparation that he has… I feel like I’m getting ready for the same thing, I swear to God.”

For someone who’s still on the rise in the UFC, it’s the kind of experience that one needs to level up their game. With this kind of training alongside a champion like Strickland, it might not be long before we’re seeing him make his own run for a UFC title. But for now, he’s soaking in every lesson he can from one of the best in the game.

And soon enough, their camp will be boosted by the presence of Strickland’s good friend and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ will be in Strickland’s corner for the title fight. That would be a scary sight for most people but DDP is just having a laugh about it.

Du Plessis trolls Strickland

Du Plessis doesn’t take Strickland seriously. This was evident when he retorted to homophobic remarks by the American by poking him about his childhood and laughing about it. Now, with the new of Pereira in the corner, DDP was struck again, claiming that Strickland and the Brazilian don’t even speak the same language.

“He was in the corner in the first fight too, I mean they don’t even speak the same language. It doesn’t really make much of a difference. I mean Strickland can’t even understand his own coach who’s also American. How’s he gonna understand Alex Pereira?”

Dricus du Plessis reacts to Alex Pereira being in the corner of Sean Strickland for their rematch: “Strickland can barely understand his own coach who’s also American. How’s he gonna understand Alex Pereira.” @Shak_Fu #UFC312 pic.twitter.com/1bUzXkEzWG — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 30, 2025

DDP is confident about defeating Strickland but he must be careful. The American has an uncanny way of sneaking up on his opponents. He keeps pressing them till they tire out or he finds a flaw in their game. And let’s not forget, their first fight had gone down to the wire, with a section of the fanbase believing Strickland actually won!