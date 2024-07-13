Nina Marie Daniele Ridicules Dillon Danis for Mocking His Boyfriend, Threatens to Ruin His Life as the “Second Nina”

Regular Dillion Danis tried to be a wisecrack and picked a fight with a ‘Nina’ again and got burnt. Again!

UFC content creator Nina Marie Danielle posted a video of her training with UFC bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili, where Danis tried to troll her by invoking her boyfriend.

Danis implied that her boyfriend must be jealous after watching her train with another man, because apparently, how things worked in the 14th century are also how they work now.

‘NinaDrama’ was of course quick to ask the part time fighter to imagine if she became the “second Nina to ruin his life“.

For context, Danis had tried to rile up Logan Paul before their boxing match by leaking private pictures of his fiancé, Nina Agdal and calling her some extremely uncivilized names.

The supermodel and her WWE superstar partner had then sued Danis, something that is said to have been a real pain in his behind.

But apparently lesson not learnt!

So, just months after the debacle that was his fight against Paul, Danis implied that Nina’s partner would not approve what she does for her videos. For context, she was training in the video. That’s about it!

Nina Marie Daniele’s videos are her partner’s idea

For the unversed, Nina and her partner Castillo have been in a decade-old relationship. It was in fact Castillo, who encouraged her to take up modelling as a career option. Since then Nina has been a model for many a prestigious portals, including the coveted playboy magazines.

So, to believe Castillo would have an issue with a training video reeks of incredible naivety and insecurity in oneself. It should also be noted that it was Castillo who initially came up with the idea for Nina making videos with UFC fighters.

Mind you, the content creator has quickly rises as a mainstream face in the sport due to her videos that often humanize an otherwise stoic population of athletes. Her videos with Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira showed funny and vulnerable sides of these champions that the world hadn’t seen before.

It also pulls back the curtains a bit and allows fans a little sneak peak into the lives of their favorite fighters, which has brought both them and Nina incredible fame and success. So to assume that her partner would have an issue with her career would be an incredibly irrational belief system.