Nina Marie Daniele Shuts Down Dillon Danis’ Body-Shaming with Savage Response involving UFC’s HQ

Dillon Danis often finds himself in places he didn’t think he would be in. Like, the boxing ring with Logan Paul or in the courtroom with his lawyers. And now he finds himself under Nina Marie Daniele’s Insta post, where he body-shamed the UFC content creator; only to be reminded about a place he will never step foot in.

A comment from Danis on one of Nina’s previous ‘X’ updates triggered the feud between the two. The former Playboy model expressed her worries about her receding hairline. Nina also opined that it makes her “forehead” look “bigger”. However, Danis mocked Nina’s appearance in the snap, mentioning only her “belly” looked bigger.

Unnecessary? Yes. But that’s just another day for Danis!

Danis’ body-shaming comment infuriated the 35-year-old, who came up with a witty reply. Nina also scathed Conor McGregor’s ex-teammate with a snap of herself outside the UFC headquarters to flaunt her tenure in the promotion, something Danis could only dream of. She also let me know that she was eating gooood because of the nice paycheques.

“Dillon Danis, I was gonna make a joke about how my belly is getting big because these UFC paychecks are letting me eat good… but instead I’ll post a pic at UFC HQ. A place you’ll never be.”

Regardless, putting Danis in the rearview, let’s move on to Nina’s forehead. We could do that, because as Nina said, ‘it has enough space now’.

Nina’s followers know that she has been worried about her forehead for quite some time now. She has publicized her worries about it multiple times, with an unhinged obsession that only rivals Voldemort’s obsession with Harry Potter or Sean Strickland’s obsession with crying on camera.

Nina Marie Daniele once had a forehead-measuring contest against Laura Sanko

This coveted contest between the two ladies in the UFC commenced at the UFC Vegas 74. Someone actually officially came to measure their respective foreheads using a retractable measuring tape to find out their widths.

Unfortunately, the result was a tie. Sanko’s forehead is 3 inches, the same as Nina’s.

Danis needs to understand that when people joke about their own bodies, it’s fine. However, when someone else does it, it’s not. Think about it this way, flirting with your own wife is cool, someone else flirting with your wife is not cool. Hopefully, Danis understands that. Or maybe, he won’t. At this point, we are past hoping.